Kurt Kitayama betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he delivered a 3.118 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 37th in that event.

Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he posted a 2.396 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 49th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best effort this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 43rd in the field with a mark of 0.358.

At The American Express in January 2025, Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.137, which ranked 28th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 58th.