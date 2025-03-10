PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kurt Kitayama betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama looks to improve upon his 19th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last two trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Kitayama has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 19th.
    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 19th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Kitayama's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20241970-71-71-67-9
    3/9/2023MC73-76+5

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kitayama has an average finish of 54th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Kitayama has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
    • Kurt Kitayama has averaged 318.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -1.977 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -0.229 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.627 this season (ninth on TOUR). His average driving distance (317.7 yards) ranks 11th, while his 53.6% driving accuracy average ranks 155th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama ranks 96th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.053. Additionally, he ranks 96th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.52%.
    • On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 164th on TOUR, while he ranks 132nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.22. He has broken par 21.30% of the time (143rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11317.7318.9
    Greens in Regulation %9668.52%68.65%
    Putts Per Round13229.2229.6
    Par Breakers14321.30%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance8112.65%13.89%

    Kitayama's best finishes

    • Kitayama has participated in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Currently, Kitayama has 28 points, placing him 158th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he delivered a 3.118 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
    • Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he posted a 2.396 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best effort this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 43rd in the field with a mark of 0.358.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.137, which ranked 28th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 58th.
    • Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 37th in the field. He finished 37th in that event.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6271.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.0530.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.0290.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.605-1.977
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.104-0.229

    Kitayama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1970-71-71-67-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3673-68-66-70-316
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3571-73-82-68+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-71-66-70-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-1409
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3470-75-70-72+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship2668-70-70-67-950
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-80+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-74+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3164-70-70-66-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3467-69-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship4177-69-74-71+719
    July 25-283M Open666-69-70-66-1392
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2565-70-64-72-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-68-65-69-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP569-68-63-65-15--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3770-66-69-67-816
    January 16-19The American Express5869-67-70-72-105
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-79+5--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4968-71-73-67-57
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

