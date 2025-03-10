Kurt Kitayama betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama looks to improve upon his 19th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last two trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Kitayama has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 19th.
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 19th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Kitayama's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|3/9/2023
|MC
|73-76
|+5
Kitayama's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kitayama has an average finish of 54th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Kitayama has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- Kurt Kitayama has averaged 318.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -1.977 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -0.229 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.627 this season (ninth on TOUR). His average driving distance (317.7 yards) ranks 11th, while his 53.6% driving accuracy average ranks 155th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama ranks 96th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.053. Additionally, he ranks 96th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.52%.
- On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 164th on TOUR, while he ranks 132nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.22. He has broken par 21.30% of the time (143rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|317.7
|318.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|68.52%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.22
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|143
|21.30%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|12.65%
|13.89%
Kitayama's best finishes
- Kitayama has participated in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Currently, Kitayama has 28 points, placing him 158th in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he delivered a 3.118 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
- Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he posted a 2.396 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best effort this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 43rd in the field with a mark of 0.358.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.137, which ranked 28th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 58th.
- Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 37th in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.627
|1.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.053
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.029
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.605
|-1.977
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.104
|-0.229
Kitayama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-71-66-70
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-140
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|70-75-70-72
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|50
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|64-70-70-66
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|77-69-74-71
|+7
|19
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-64-72
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|5
|69-68-63-65
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|70-66-69-67
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|69-67-70-72
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|68-71-73-67
|-5
|7
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.