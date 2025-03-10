PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Will Gordon betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 20: Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 20, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Will Gordon seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship. He placed 54th at the par-72 TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Gordon at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Gordon has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 54th.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Gordon's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/9/20235473-67-73-74-1

    Gordon's recent performances

    • Gordon has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Gordon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 311.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Gordon has an average of -1.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -0.142 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gordon has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.260 this season (55th on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.8 yards) ranks 33rd, while his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gordon ranks 123rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.144.
    • On the greens, Gordon's -0.687 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 170th on TOUR this season, and his 30.61 putts-per-round average ranks 186th. He has broken par 20.37% of the time (163rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance33310.8311.8
    Greens in Regulation %2372.22%72.22%
    Putts Per Round18630.6130.2
    Par Breakers16320.37%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance13214.20%13.54%

    Gordon's best finishes

    • Gordon has taken part in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times.
    • Currently, Gordon has 94 points, ranking him 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gordon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.740 (he finished 69th in that event).
    • Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.709 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.367.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Gordon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.948, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Gordon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2601.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.144-0.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.1700.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.687-1.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.401-0.142

    Gordon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-74+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4872-65-66-74-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3567-70-67-68-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-78+3--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4771-67-65-76-5--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3066-71-67-70-8--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-73+3--
    January 16-19The American Express6669-69-69-73-84
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open769-72-75-69-388
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6970-70-73-71E3
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC67-75E--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

