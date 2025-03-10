Will Gordon betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.740 (he finished 69th in that event).

Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.709 (he finished seventh in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.367.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Gordon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.948, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished seventh in that event.