Will Gordon betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 20: Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 20, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Will Gordon seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship. He placed 54th at the par-72 TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in 2023.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Gordon has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 54th.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Gordon's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/9/2023
|54
|73-67-73-74
|-1
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Gordon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 311.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Gordon has an average of -1.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -0.142 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.260 this season (55th on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.8 yards) ranks 33rd, while his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gordon ranks 123rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.144.
- On the greens, Gordon's -0.687 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 170th on TOUR this season, and his 30.61 putts-per-round average ranks 186th. He has broken par 20.37% of the time (163rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|33
|310.8
|311.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|72.22%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|186
|30.61
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|163
|20.37%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|132
|14.20%
|13.54%
Gordon's best finishes
- Gordon has taken part in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times.
- Currently, Gordon has 94 points, ranking him 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Gordon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.740 (he finished 69th in that event).
- Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.709 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.367.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Gordon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.948, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Gordon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.260
|1.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.144
|-0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.170
|0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.687
|-1.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.401
|-0.142
Gordon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|72-65-66-74
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|67-70-67-68
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|71-67-65-76
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|66-71-67-70
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|66
|69-69-69-73
|-8
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|7
|69-72-75-69
|-3
|88
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|69
|70-70-73-71
|E
|3
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.