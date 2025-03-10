Will Chandler betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Will Chandler enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, looking for better results March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Puerto Rico Open.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Chandler's first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Chandler's recent performances
- Chandler has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Chandler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 15-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Will Chandler has averaged 302.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler is averaging 2.263 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler is averaging 0.573 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
- Chandler has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.261 this season, which ranks 147th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.7 yards) ranks 89th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Chandler ranks 179th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.144. Additionally, he ranks 177th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.59%.
- On the greens, Chandler's 0.801 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks sixth this season, and his 28.60 putts-per-round average ranks 61st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|303.7
|302.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|177
|62.59%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.60
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|174
|19.63%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|129
|14.07%
|15.28%
Chandler's best finishes
- Chandler has participated in six tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 16.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Currently, Chandler has 92 points, placing him 109th in the FedExCup standings.
Chandler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Chandler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.112. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Chandler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 41st in the field with a mark of 1.574.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Chandler posted his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.262.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Chandler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.916). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Chandler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.261
|-0.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|179
|-1.144
|-2.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.557
|1.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.801
|2.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.048
|0.573
Chandler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-72-68
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|92
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.