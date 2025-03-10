Will Chandler betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Chandler has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.

Chandler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 15-under in his only made cut over his last five events.

Will Chandler has averaged 302.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Chandler is averaging 2.263 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.