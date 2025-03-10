David Lipsky betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.655.

Lipsky put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.827.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort this season was at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.735 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.619, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 44th in the field (he finished 45th in that event).