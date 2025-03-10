David Lipsky betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
David Lipsky will appear March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship. In his last tournament he placed 78th in the Puerto Rico Open, shooting even-par at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Lipsky has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 5-under.
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 5-under.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Lipsky's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|3/9/2023
|MC
|76-80
|+12
Lipsky's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lipsky has an average finish of 77th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Lipsky has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 2 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, David Lipsky has averaged 286.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -4.155 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lipsky has an average of -4.558 in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.412, which ranks 161st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 163rd, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 13th on TOUR with a mark of 0.667.
- On the greens, Lipsky has registered a -1.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 182nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.60, and he ranks 183rd by breaking par 18.33% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|293.9
|286.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|67.78%
|67.52%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.60
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|183
|18.33%
|17.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|13.61%
|14.10%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Lipsky has played seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- Lipsky, who has 13 points, currently sits 181st in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.655.
- Lipsky put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.827.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort this season was at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.735 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.619, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 44th in the field (he finished 45th in that event).
- Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 45th in the field.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.412
|-0.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.667
|0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.075
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-1.117
|-4.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.936
|-4.558
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-141
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-71-68-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|2
|65-67-70-71
|-15
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|65-73-67-70
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|71-67-66-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-69
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|76
|+4
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|76
|72-66-72-77
|+3
|2
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|78
|67-71-75-75
|E
|1
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
