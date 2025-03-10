PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    David Lipsky will appear March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship. In his last tournament he placed 78th in the Puerto Rico Open, shooting even-par at Grand Reserve Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Lipsky has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Lipsky's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20244273-70-69-71-5
    3/9/2023MC76-80+12

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lipsky has an average finish of 77th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of 2 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, David Lipsky has averaged 286.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -4.155 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lipsky has an average of -4.558 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lipsky .

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.412, which ranks 161st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 163rd, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 78th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 13th on TOUR with a mark of 0.667.
    • On the greens, Lipsky has registered a -1.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 182nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.60, and he ranks 183rd by breaking par 18.33% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance163293.9286.3
    Greens in Regulation %11067.78%67.52%
    Putts Per Round16229.6030.6
    Par Breakers18318.33%17.52%
    Bogey Avoidance11613.61%14.10%

    Lipsky's best finishes

    • Lipsky has played seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
    • Lipsky, who has 13 points, currently sits 181st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.655.
    • Lipsky put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.827.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort this season was at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.735 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.619, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 44th in the field (he finished 45th in that event).
    • Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 45th in the field.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.412-0.812
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.6670.979
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.075-0.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting182-1.117-4.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.936-4.558

    Lipsky's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-1419
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-69-66-71-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-71-68-72-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3769-67-68-71-1310
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 12-15Procore Championship265-67-70-71-15--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4165-73-67-70-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship671-67-66-67-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship968-66-68-70-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4568-68-70-67-79
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-72-69-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D76+4--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-74+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld7672-66-72-77+32
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open7867-71-75-75E1

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW