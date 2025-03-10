PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nico Echavarria betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship .

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over the last two times Echavarria has entered THE PLAYERS Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • Echavarria last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Echavarria's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC73-73+2
    3/9/2023MC71-79+6

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Echavarria has an average finish of 56th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Echavarria hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 56th.
    • He has an average score of 3-over across his last five events.
    • Nico Echavarria has averaged 296.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria is averaging 1.414 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -3.475 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.040 (109th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.2 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 150th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.446, while he ranks 59th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.05%.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.87, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 24.15% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance160294.2296.0
    Greens in Regulation %5970.05%67.04%
    Putts Per Round9328.8729.2
    Par Breakers6924.15%21.85%
    Bogey Avoidance5211.84%15.19%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Echavarria has played seven tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • Currently, Echavarria has 356 points, ranking him 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.389. He finished second in that event.
    • Echavarria produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 2.209.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.254 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
    • Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.0400.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.446-2.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.521-2.898
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.6411.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.366-3.475

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-70-68-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3574-69-71-68-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-66-68-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-69-67-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-64-65-67-20--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-63-68-71-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2969-70-68-69-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic267-67-68-65-15--
    January 2-5The Sentry3271-71-66-68-1627
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii266-67-66-65-38300
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-68-73-6--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7769-75-76-73+54
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3471-74-68-75E25
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

