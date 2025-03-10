Nico Echavarria betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship .
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over the last two times Echavarria has entered THE PLAYERS Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Echavarria last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Echavarria's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|3/9/2023
|MC
|71-79
|+6
Echavarria's recent performances
- In his last five events, Echavarria has an average finish of 56th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Echavarria hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 56th.
- He has an average score of 3-over across his last five events.
- Nico Echavarria has averaged 296.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria is averaging 1.414 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -3.475 Strokes Gained: Total.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.040 (109th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.2 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 150th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.446, while he ranks 59th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.05%.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.87, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 24.15% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|294.2
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|70.05%
|67.04%
|Putts Per Round
|93
|28.87
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|69
|24.15%
|21.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|52
|11.84%
|15.19%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Echavarria has played seven tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Currently, Echavarria has 356 points, ranking him 37th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.389. He finished second in that event.
- Echavarria produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 2.209.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.254 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.040
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.446
|-2.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.521
|-2.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.641
|1.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.366
|-3.475
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|74-69-71-68
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-66-68
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-64-65-67
|-20
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-63-68-71
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|69-70-68-69
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|67-67-68-65
|-15
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|71-71-66-68
|-16
|27
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|66-67-66-65
|-38
|300
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-73
|-6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|69-75-76-73
|+5
|4
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|34
|71-74-68-75
|E
|25
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.