Nico Echavarria betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.389. He finished second in that event.

Echavarria produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 2.209.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.254 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished second in that tournament).