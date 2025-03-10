PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley enters play March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 16th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Whaley at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • This is Whaley's first time competing at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Whaley has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 0.870 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging -1.313 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Whaley .

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.076 this season, which ranks 112th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.8 yards) ranks 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley sports a -0.563 mark (160th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a putts-per-round average of 28.08, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40309.8308.6
    Greens in Regulation %16563.89%64.58%
    Putts Per Round1528.0828.1
    Par Breakers16320.37%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance9412.96%12.50%

    Whaley's best finishes

    • Whaley has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
    • As of now, Whaley has compiled 75 points, which ranks him 119th in the FedExCup standings.

    Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.740.
    • Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.067.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he put up a 2.755 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.711, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.
    • Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 32nd in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.076-0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.563-1.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green103-0.039-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0950.870
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.583-1.313

    Whaley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-72-71-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-74+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6973-71-69-77+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2371-68-73-65-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4170-63-66-72-1312
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3368-69-69-70-423
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-71-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6365-71-72-71-14
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1669-66-68-68-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6768-68-75-72-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-69-67-65-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5574-68-68-71-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship567-68-67-68-14--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic867-68-63-71-13--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7269-68-75-68E3
    January 16-19The American Express6470-68-69-72-94
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3273-71-70-75+121
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC72-74+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-71+1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3269-67-67-71-1021
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open1668-70-67-68-1527

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

