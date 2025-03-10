Vince Whaley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley enters play March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 16th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open, which was his last tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Whaley's first time competing at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Whaley has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 0.870 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging -1.313 Strokes Gained: Total.
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.076 this season, which ranks 112th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.8 yards) ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley sports a -0.563 mark (160th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a putts-per-round average of 28.08, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|309.8
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|63.89%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|28.08
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|163
|20.37%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|12.96%
|12.50%
Whaley's best finishes
- Whaley has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
- As of now, Whaley has compiled 75 points, which ranks him 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.740.
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.067.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he put up a 2.755 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.711, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 32nd in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.076
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.563
|-1.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|-0.039
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.095
|0.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.583
|-1.313
Whaley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|12
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|63
|65-71-72-71
|-1
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|67
|68-68-75-72
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-69-67-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|55
|74-68-68-71
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|67-68-67-68
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-68-63-71
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|69-68-75-68
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|64
|70-68-69-72
|-9
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|21
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|32
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|21
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|16
|68-70-67-68
|-15
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.