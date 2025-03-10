Vince Whaley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.740.

Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.067.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he put up a 2.755 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.711, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.