Viktor Hovland betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Hovland produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Travelers Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.203. In that tournament, he finished 20th.

Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 5.483 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best effort last season was at the BMW Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 0.985 (he finished 26th in that event).

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hovland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.948), which ranked 12th in the field.