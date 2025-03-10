Viktor Hovland betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
After he placed 62nd in this tournament in 2024, Viktor Hovland has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Hovland has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 25th.
- Hovland last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, finishing 62nd with a score of 1-under.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Hovland's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|62
|73-69-71-74
|-1
|3/9/2023
|3
|69-71-70-68
|-10
|3/10/2022
|9
|71-73-68-69
|-7
|3/11/2021
|MC
|72-74
|+2
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Hovland has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
- Viktor Hovland has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging -1.009 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hovland is averaging -0.458 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.507 last season (13th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.1 yards) ranked 55th, while his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranked 82nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hovland ranked 18th on TOUR with a mark of 0.458.
- On the greens, Hovland delivered a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 44th on TOUR, while he ranked 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.58. He broke par 26.02% of the time (37th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|305.1
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|67.84%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.58
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|37
|26.02%
|27.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.62%
|13.54%
Hovland's best finishes
- Hovland last season took part in 17 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Hovland had his best performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished second with a score of 15-under (two shots back of the winner).
- Hovland collected 854 points last season, ranking 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Hovland's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hovland produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Travelers Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.203. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
- Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 5.483 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best effort last season was at the BMW Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 0.985 (he finished 26th in that event).
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hovland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.948), which ranked 12th in the field.
- Hovland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.785) in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.507
|0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.458
|1.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|180
|-0.514
|-1.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.269
|-1.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.721
|-0.458
Hovland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|73-69-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-81
|+8
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|72-72-72-69
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|350
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-69-77-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-68
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|68-70-64-65
|-13
|95
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-69-68-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-75-67-68
|-4
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|70-63-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|26
|71-71-71-73
|-2
|133
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|12
|69-71-65-66
|-13
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|70-69-68-70
|-15
|23
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|65-70-73-70
|-10
|38
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.