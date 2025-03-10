Victor Perez betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.546 (he finished 10th in that tournament).

Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.333.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744 (he finished 17th in that tournament).

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.309). That ranked second in the field.