Victor Perez betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Victor Perez hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following an 18th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Perez has played THE PLAYERS Championship once recently (in 2021), posting a score of 8-under and finishing ninth.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Perez's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/11/2021
|9
|73-71-69-67
|-8
Perez's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Perez has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Perez has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Victor Perez has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Perez is averaging -0.889 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Perez has an average of 0.119 in his past five tournaments.
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.084 (87th) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.1 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Perez ranked 39th on TOUR with a mark of 0.305.
- On the greens, Perez's 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 70th last season, while he averaged 29.28 putts per round (129th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|301.1
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|68.52%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.28
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|146
|22.53%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|13.66%
|9.72%
Perez's best finishes
- Last season Perez participated in 23 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 69.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Perez had his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under (two shots back of the winner).
- Perez collected 654 points last season, ranking 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Perez's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.546 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.333.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.309). That ranked second in the field.
- Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.084
|1.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.305
|0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.033
|-0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.126
|-0.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.482
|0.119
Perez's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|71-66-72-69
|-6
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|70-71-71-71
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-68-64-64
|-14
|190
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|71-74-68-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|68-70-71-65
|-6
|16
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-66-68-65
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|4
|70-67-68-63
|-16
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-69-69-68
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-67-71
|-3
|54
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|69-71-66-67
|-7
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|69-69-68-69
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|72
|67-69-72-76
|E
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|18
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.