1H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Victor Perez hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following an 18th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Perez at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Perez has played THE PLAYERS Championship once recently (in 2021), posting a score of 8-under and finishing ninth.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Perez's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/11/2021973-71-69-67-8

    Perez's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Perez has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Perez has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Victor Perez has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Perez is averaging -0.889 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Perez has an average of 0.119 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Perez .

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.084 (87th) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.1 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Perez ranked 39th on TOUR with a mark of 0.305.
    • On the greens, Perez's 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 70th last season, while he averaged 29.28 putts per round (129th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance91301.1304.5
    Greens in Regulation %6168.52%70.49%
    Putts Per Round12929.2829.8
    Par Breakers14622.53%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance6313.66%9.72%

    Perez's best finishes

    • Last season Perez participated in 23 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 69.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Last season Perez had his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • Perez collected 654 points last season, ranking 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Perez's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.546 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.333.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.309). That ranked second in the field.
    • Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0841.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3050.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.033-0.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.126-0.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4820.119

    Perez's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1768-70-67-68-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-70-75-70-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-71-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-67--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4671-66-72-69-66
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5070-71-71-71+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open370-68-64-64-14190
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1271-74-68-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4468-70-71-65-616
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-66-68-65-1365
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition470-67-68-63-16--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-69-69-68-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-67-71-354
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3369-71-66-67-7--
    January 16-19The American Express3469-69-68-69-1318
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-71+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld7267-69-72-76E3
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1868-68-66-70-1243

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

