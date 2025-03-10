Doug Ghim betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.832. He finished 11th in that tournament.

Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.354.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he posted a 3.243 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 72nd in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -1.344, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).