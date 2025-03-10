PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Doug Ghim enters play March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following an 11th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Ghim at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Ghim has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Ghim last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, finishing 16th with a score of 10-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Ghim's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20241671-70-66-71-10
    3/9/2023MC80-74+10
    3/10/2022670-70-68-72-8
    3/11/20212971-67-68-78-4

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Ghim has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Ghim has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim is averaging -3.950 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 0.456 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.148 this season (76th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 111th, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks fifth on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.995, while he ranks 41st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.21%.
    • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -1.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 185th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a putts-per-round average of 29.27, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 21.97% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111300.1300.0
    Greens in Regulation %4171.21%73.15%
    Putts Per Round13629.2729.4
    Par Breakers12721.97%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance10113.13%12.35%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Ghim has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • Currently, Ghim has 112 points, ranking him 95th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.832. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.354.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he posted a 3.243 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 72nd in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -1.344, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 11th in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1480.736
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.9954.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.054-0.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting185-1.356-3.950
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.1590.456

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-71-66-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M Open2470-64-73-68-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-66-68-72-614
    September 12-15Procore Championship4771-69-72-72-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3366-69-70-69-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2565-70-66-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open264-70-64-65-21--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2771-66-66-69-8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2072-70-67-65-14--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4272-69-69-66-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7268-68-73-71E3
    January 16-19The American Express2168-64-71-70-1537
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6873-70-75-69-16
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4969-70-71-69-57
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1168-63-68-72-1359

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

