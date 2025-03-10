Doug Ghim betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Doug Ghim enters play March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following an 11th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Ghim has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 7-under.
- Ghim last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, finishing 16th with a score of 10-under.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Ghim's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|3/9/2023
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|3/10/2022
|6
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|3/11/2021
|29
|71-67-68-78
|-4
Ghim's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Ghim has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Ghim has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging -3.950 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 0.456 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.148 this season (76th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 111th, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks fifth on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.995, while he ranks 41st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.21%.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -1.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 185th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a putts-per-round average of 29.27, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 21.97% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|300.1
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|41
|71.21%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.27
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|127
|21.97%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|13.13%
|12.35%
Ghim's best finishes
- Ghim has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- Currently, Ghim has 112 points, ranking him 95th in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.832. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.354.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he posted a 3.243 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 72nd in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -1.344, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 11th in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.148
|0.736
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.995
|4.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.054
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|185
|-1.356
|-3.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.159
|0.456
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-71-66
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-64-73-68
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-66-68-72
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-66-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|64-70-64-65
|-21
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|71-66-66-69
|-8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|72-70-67-65
|-14
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|72-69-69-66
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|68-68-73-71
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|68-64-71-70
|-15
|37
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|68
|73-70-75-69
|-1
|6
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|7
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|11
|68-63-68-72
|-13
|59
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.