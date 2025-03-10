Trey Mullinax betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Mullinax has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Mullinax has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.

In terms of driving distance, Trey Mullinax has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five starts.

Mullinax has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.