Trey Mullinax betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the Puerto Rico Open, Trey Mullinax carded a 16th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Mullinax has missed the cut in his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Mullinax missed the cut (with a score of 12-over) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Mullinax's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/9/2023
|MC
|71-85
|+12
|3/14/2019
|MC
|69-75
|E
Mullinax's recent performances
- Mullinax has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Mullinax has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Trey Mullinax has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Mullinax has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mullinax has an average of -1.427 in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
- Mullinax's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.026 ranks 96th on TOUR this season, and his 49.2% driving accuracy average ranks 181st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mullinax owns a 0.011 average that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 71.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mullinax's 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 83rd this season, and his 29.06 putts-per-round average ranks 111th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|316.5
|312.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|71.91%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|111
|29.06
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|61
|24.38%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|10.49%
|12.30%
Mullinax's best finishes
- Mullinax has taken part in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times.
- Currently, Mullinax has 97 points, ranking him 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Mullinax's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Mullinax's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.446.
- Mullinax's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express, where his 2.119 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mullinax's best effort this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.106. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Mullinax recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.754, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Mullinax delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.794) in January 2025 at The American Express. That ranked third in the field.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.026
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.011
|-0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.148
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.096
|-0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.281
|-1.427
Mullinax's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|72-66-71-67
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|18
|68-71-67-66
|-16
|47
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|23
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-67
|+2
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|16
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.