1H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

    Tony Finau enters play March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 36th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Finau at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Finau has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 36th.
    • Finau last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, finishing 45th with a score of 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Finau's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20244569-72-69-74-4
    3/9/20231973-72-66-71-6
    3/10/2022MC76-75+7
    3/11/2021MC78-69+3
    3/14/20192269-71-68-72-8

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
    • Tony Finau has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Finau is averaging 1.641 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.045 this season (92nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 132nd, while his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau sports a 0.173 mark (76th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Finau's 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 72nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.67 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd. He has broken par 25.93% of the time (29th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132297.8303.6
    Greens in Regulation %8669.05%65.69%
    Putts Per Round7228.6728.6
    Par Breakers2925.93%25.16%
    Bogey Avoidance8512.70%15.03%

    Finau's best finishes

    • Finau has taken part in six tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • As of now, Finau has accumulated 430 points, which ranks him 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.113 (he finished 36th in that tournament).
    • Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 12th in the field at 3.097. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau posted his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.717. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.382, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
    • Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.311) in February 2025 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0450.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1730.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.2640.890
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.195-0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6771.641

    Finau's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-72-69-74-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open269-62-72-66-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-78-72-80+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-69-65-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5272-73-73-74+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1865-69-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1766-69-68-75-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday871-70-73-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open368-69-72-67-4338
    June 20-23Travelers Championship565-67-64-66-18263
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open1267-69-70-67-1156
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1669-66-68-69-8208
    August 22-25BMW Championship1370-73-72-68-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2370-66-74-71-30
    January 2-5The Sentry1567-69-66-69-2163
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-66-74-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-77+5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1367-67-73-69-1295
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational576-69-67-68-8250
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-71-68-80+323

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

