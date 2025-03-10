Tony Finau betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.113 (he finished 36th in that tournament).

Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 12th in the field at 3.097. In that event, he finished fifth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau posted his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.717. In that event, he finished fifth.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.382, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.