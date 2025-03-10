Tony Finau betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Tony Finau enters play March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 36th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last seven trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Finau has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 36th.
- Finau last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, finishing 45th with a score of 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Finau's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|3/9/2023
|19
|73-72-66-71
|-6
|3/10/2022
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|3/11/2021
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|3/14/2019
|22
|69-71-68-72
|-8
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Finau has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- Tony Finau has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Finau is averaging 1.641 Strokes Gained: Total.
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.045 this season (92nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 132nd, while his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau sports a 0.173 mark (76th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Finau's 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 72nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.67 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd. He has broken par 25.93% of the time (29th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|297.8
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|69.05%
|65.69%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.67
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|29
|25.93%
|25.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|12.70%
|15.03%
Finau's best finishes
- Finau has taken part in six tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- As of now, Finau has accumulated 430 points, which ranks him 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.113 (he finished 36th in that tournament).
- Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 12th in the field at 3.097. In that event, he finished fifth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau posted his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.717. In that event, he finished fifth.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.382, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
- Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.311) in February 2025 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.045
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.173
|0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.264
|0.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.195
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.677
|1.641
Finau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-78-72-80
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-69-65
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|72-73-73-74
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|66-69-68-75
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|68-69-72-67
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|65-67-64-66
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|67-69-70-67
|-11
|56
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|69-66-68-69
|-8
|208
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|70-73-72-68
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|70-66-74-71
|-3
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|67-69-66-69
|-21
|63
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-74
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|67-67-73-69
|-12
|95
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|76-69-67-68
|-8
|250
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-71-68-80
|+3
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.