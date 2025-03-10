Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563.

Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.769.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best performance last season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.500. He finished 13th in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379, which was his best last season. That ranked 12th in the field.