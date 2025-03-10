PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Tommy Fleetwood placed 35th in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, shooting a 6-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) .

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Fleetwood has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • Fleetwood last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, finishing 35th with a score of 6-under.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Fleetwood's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20243570-72-69-71-6
    3/9/20232772-70-65-76-5
    3/10/20222266-73-72-72-5
    3/11/2021MC75-71+2
    3/14/2019565-67-70-73-13

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top five in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Fleetwood has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.646 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fleetwood has an average of 4.397 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fleetwood .

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.302 last season, which ranked 35th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.4 yards) ranked 97th, and his 73.4% driving accuracy average ranked fourth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fleetwood had a 0.099 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 67.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 92nd last season, while he averaged 28.93 putts per round (78th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97300.4305.3
    Greens in Regulation %9367.29%71.39%
    Putts Per Round7828.9328.9
    Par Breakers16021.99%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.28%10.83%

    Fleetwood's best finishes

    • Last season Fleetwood took part in 20 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season Fleetwood had his best performance at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition at Le Golf National. He shot 18-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Fleetwood's 1223 points last season ranked him 32nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563.
    • Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.769.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best performance last season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.500. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379, which was his best last season. That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3021.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0992.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.218-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.0400.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6594.397

    Fleetwood's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3570-72-69-71-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-69-72-68-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament372-71-72-69-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-72-69-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-70-71-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-69-69-65-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2167-70-64-72-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2069-73-73-76+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open1670-75-70-68+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1567-67-66-65-15125
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3465-69-66-71-920
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition267-64-69-66-18--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2266-70-68-70-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship572-69-70-69-8385
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2070-67-71-67-90
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2271-70-67-70-1038
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational575-68-69-68-8250
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1175-72-69-68-4115

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

