Tom Kim betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim shot 2-under and finished 51st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Kim at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Kim finished 51st (with a score of 2-under) in his only appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Kim's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/9/20235174-72-71-69-2

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim is averaging -1.274 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.047 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.001 this season (104th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.2 yards) ranks 53rd, while his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a 0.537 mark (20th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR, while he ranks 141st with a putts-per-round average of 29.33. He has broken par 22.75% of the time (113th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance53307.2304.6
    Greens in Regulation %6869.84%67.97%
    Putts Per Round14129.3329.3
    Par Breakers11322.75%23.86%
    Bogey Avoidance14814.81%16.01%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • Currently, Kim has 243 points, placing him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.093 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.168.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.179 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.018, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.985) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1040.0010.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.5371.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green149-0.232-0.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.387-1.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.081-0.047

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5269-67-69-69-106
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-69-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2666-71-68-70-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open470-68-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-75-78-74+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-68-71-76+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship262-65-65-66-30400
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-66-69-64-1250
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition866-68-69-68-13--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5071-64-73-71-127
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-72-1--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge274-65-62-68-19--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational262-64-64E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii6568-65-74-69-44
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-69-68-6--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am769-65-68-70-16213
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4467-66-72-73-611
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational4473-72-73-73+316
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-76+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

