Tom Kim betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Tom Kim shot 2-under and finished 51st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Kim finished 51st (with a score of 2-under) in his only appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Kim's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/9/2023
|51
|74-72-71-69
|-2
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim is averaging -1.274 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.047 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.001 this season (104th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.2 yards) ranks 53rd, while his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a 0.537 mark (20th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR, while he ranks 141st with a putts-per-round average of 29.33. He has broken par 22.75% of the time (113th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|307.2
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|69.84%
|67.97%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.33
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|113
|22.75%
|23.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|14.81%
|16.01%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Currently, Kim has 243 points, placing him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.093 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.168.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.179 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.018, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.985) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|0.001
|0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.537
|1.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.232
|-0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.387
|-1.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.081
|-0.047
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-69-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-75-78-74
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|2
|62-65-65-66
|-30
|400
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-66-69-64
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|8
|66-68-69-68
|-13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-64-73-71
|-1
|27
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|74-65-62-68
|-19
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|2
|62-64-64
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-65-74-69
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-68
|-6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|69-65-68-70
|-16
|213
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|67-66-72-73
|-6
|11
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|73-72-73-73
|+3
|16
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
