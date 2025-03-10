PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tom Hoge betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Tom Hoge hits the links in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 coming off a 40th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his last tournament.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last six trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Hoge has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 36th.
    • Hoge finished 54th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Hoge's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20245467-69-75-75-2
    3/9/2023378-68-62-70-10
    3/10/20223366-71-72-76-3
    3/11/20212269-71-71-72-5
    3/14/20193069-71-70-72-6

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-over.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 294.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hoge has an average of -1.633 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging -5.739 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.711 (174th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.6 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge ranks 26th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.486. Additionally, he ranks 147th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.74%.
    • On the greens, Hoge has registered a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a putts-per-round average of 28.57, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 22.59% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance166292.6294.6
    Greens in Regulation %14765.74%60.19%
    Putts Per Round5828.5728.9
    Par Breakers11622.59%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance12113.89%17.90%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • Although Hoge has not won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times (87.5%).
    • Hoge, who has 284 points, currently ranks 45th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.437. He finished 17th in that event.
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.558.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge produced his best effort this season at The Sentry, ranking eighth in the field at 1.699. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.249), which ranked eighth in the field.
    • Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.978) in January 2025 at The Sentry, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.711-2.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4860.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.279-2.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.055-1.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.559-5.739

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-73-68-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1771-69-71-67-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4572-74-77-75+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship369-63-66-62-20338
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7274-70-74-80+145
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-73-66-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-68-71-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2969-68-76-74+30
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-68-71-68-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5671-68-67-72-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4569-67-68-75-9--
    January 2-5The Sentry864-68-68-69-23155
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4564-71-69-69-79
    January 16-19The American Express2969-69-68-68-1427
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1768-70-71-68-1160
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC78-73+9--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational5477-71-73-79+1211
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6767-70-71-76E4
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4073-72-70-77+419

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

