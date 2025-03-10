Tom Hoge betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.437. He finished 17th in that event.

Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.558.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge produced his best effort this season at The Sentry, ranking eighth in the field at 1.699. In that tournament, he finished eighth.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.249), which ranked eighth in the field.