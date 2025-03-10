Tom Hoge betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Tom Hoge hits the links in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 coming off a 40th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his last tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last six trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Hoge has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 36th.
- Hoge finished 54th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Hoge's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|3/9/2023
|3
|78-68-62-70
|-10
|3/10/2022
|33
|66-71-72-76
|-3
|3/11/2021
|22
|69-71-71-72
|-5
|3/14/2019
|30
|69-71-70-72
|-6
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 294.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Hoge has an average of -1.633 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging -5.739 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.711 (174th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.6 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge ranks 26th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.486. Additionally, he ranks 147th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.74%.
- On the greens, Hoge has registered a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a putts-per-round average of 28.57, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 22.59% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|292.6
|294.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|65.74%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|58
|28.57
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|116
|22.59%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|13.89%
|17.90%
Hoge's best finishes
- Although Hoge has not won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times (87.5%).
- Hoge, who has 284 points, currently ranks 45th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.437. He finished 17th in that event.
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.558.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge produced his best effort this season at The Sentry, ranking eighth in the field at 1.699. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.249), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.978) in January 2025 at The Sentry, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.711
|-2.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.486
|0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.279
|-2.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.055
|-1.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.559
|-5.739
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-63-66-62
|-20
|338
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|72
|74-70-74-80
|+14
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-68-76-74
|+3
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|71-68-67-72
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-67-68-75
|-9
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|64-68-68-69
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|64-71-69-69
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|69-69-68-68
|-14
|27
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|68-70-71-68
|-11
|60
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|54
|77-71-73-79
|+12
|11
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|67-70-71-76
|E
|4
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|40
|73-72-70-77
|+4
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
