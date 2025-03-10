PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Thomas Detry looks to improve upon his 62nd-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last two trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Detry has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 62nd.
    • In Detry's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 62nd after posting a score of 1-under.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Detry's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20246271-72-74-70-1
    3/9/2023MC78-69+3

    Detry's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Detry has finished first once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Detry has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
    • Thomas Detry has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry is averaging 1.589 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry is averaging 2.055 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.545 ranks 15th on TOUR this season, and his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry has a -0.281 mark (135th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a putts-per-round average of 28.88, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77304.1303.1
    Greens in Regulation %9468.80%65.74%
    Putts Per Round9428.8828.9
    Par Breakers4725.00%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance12113.89%16.05%

    Detry's best finishes

    • Detry has played seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win along with two top-five finishes.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Currently, Detry has 843 points, placing him sixth in the FedExCup standings.

    Detry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Detry put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking third in the field at 4.692.
    • Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.048 (he finished first in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.740. He finished first in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.434, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5451.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.281-1.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green102-0.0340.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.4891.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.7182.055

    Detry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6271-72-74-70-18
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-71-69-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open270-64-67-68-11167
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-68-67-73-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-67-70-66-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-71-71-73+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-76-71-77+819
    June 13-16U.S. Open1469-67-76-70+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-68-69-70-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2664-69-69-68-1029
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition971-63-69-69-12--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4674-68-71-65-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship3172-70-72-74E103
    January 2-5The Sentry567-65-65-71-24267
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5367-68-71-68-66
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1571-71-71-74-146
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4869-70-72-70-713
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open166-64-65-65-24500
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational5376-71-75-75+912
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

