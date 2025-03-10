Thomas Detry betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Thomas Detry looks to improve upon his 62nd-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last two trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Detry has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 62nd.
- In Detry's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 62nd after posting a score of 1-under.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Detry's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|62
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|3/9/2023
|MC
|78-69
|+3
Detry's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Detry has finished first once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Detry has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- Thomas Detry has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Detry is averaging 1.589 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Detry is averaging 2.055 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.545 ranks 15th on TOUR this season, and his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry has a -0.281 mark (135th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a putts-per-round average of 28.88, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|304.1
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|68.80%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|28.88
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.00%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|13.89%
|16.05%
Detry's best finishes
- Detry has played seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win along with two top-five finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Currently, Detry has 843 points, placing him sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Detry put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking third in the field at 4.692.
- Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.048 (he finished first in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.740. He finished first in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.434, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.545
|1.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.281
|-1.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|-0.034
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.489
|1.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.718
|2.055
Detry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|8
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-71-69-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|167
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-68-67-73
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-71-71-73
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-76-71-77
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|69-67-76-70
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|64-69-69-68
|-10
|29
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|74-68-71-65
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|31
|72-70-72-74
|E
|103
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|5
|67-65-65-71
|-24
|267
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|6
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|71-71-71-74
|-1
|46
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|69-70-72-70
|-7
|13
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|66-64-65-65
|-24
|500
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|53
|76-71-75-75
|+9
|12
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
