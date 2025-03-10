Thomas Detry betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Detry put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking third in the field at 4.692.

Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.048 (he finished first in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.740. He finished first in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.434, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.