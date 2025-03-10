PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Taylor Pendrith didn't fare well the last time he took the course in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Pendrith at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Pendrith's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 1-under, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Pendrith last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Pendrith's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC75-75+6
    3/9/20236967-73-72-80+4
    3/10/20221368-71-74-69-6

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Pendrith has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Off the tee, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging -3.069 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Pendrith is averaging 0.361 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pendrith .

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.930, which ranks second on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranks 50th, and his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith has a 0.394 mark (42nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Pendrith's -0.731 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 171st this season, and his 30.21 putts-per-round average ranks 182nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance50307.6305.7
    Greens in Regulation %774.31%69.79%
    Putts Per Round18230.2130.4
    Par Breakers8123.84%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance12113.89%16.67%

    Pendrith's best finishes

    • Pendrith has participated in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Pendrith, who has 366 points, currently ranks 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pendrith produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking second in the field at 4.437. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • Pendrith put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 16th in the field at 3.242. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking third in the field at 3.831. In that event, he finished seventh.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- -0.134, which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.611) in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.9303.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3941.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.224-1.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.731-3.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.3690.361

    Pendrith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1167-69-65-73-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson164-67-63-67-23500
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1071-67-71-72-3165
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2169-69-66-69-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3374-71-77-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open1671-70-70-72+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2365-68-66-69-1278
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7270-70-74-72-23
    July 25-283M Open566-64-73-67-14110
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2265-71-71-67-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-65-73-73-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1466-69-70-66-130
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open861-71-67-68-17--
    January 2-5The Sentry1371-65-67-67-22105
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4569-66-69-69-79
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open769-75-70-71-388
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am967-70-69-67-15152
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational5074-74-75-71+613
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-73+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW