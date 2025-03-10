Taylor Pendrith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Pendrith has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Pendrith has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.

Off the tee, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging -3.069 Strokes Gained: Putting.