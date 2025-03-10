Taylor Pendrith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Taylor Pendrith didn't fare well the last time he took the course in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Pendrith's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 1-under, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Pendrith last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Pendrith's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|3/9/2023
|69
|67-73-72-80
|+4
|3/10/2022
|13
|68-71-74-69
|-6
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Pendrith has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
- Off the tee, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging -3.069 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Pendrith is averaging 0.361 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.930, which ranks second on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranks 50th, and his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith has a 0.394 mark (42nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Pendrith's -0.731 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 171st this season, and his 30.21 putts-per-round average ranks 182nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|307.6
|305.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|74.31%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|182
|30.21
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|81
|23.84%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|13.89%
|16.67%
Pendrith's best finishes
- Pendrith has participated in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Pendrith, who has 366 points, currently ranks 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pendrith produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking second in the field at 4.437. In that event, he finished ninth.
- Pendrith put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 16th in the field at 3.242. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking third in the field at 3.831. In that event, he finished seventh.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- -0.134, which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.611) in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked 11th in the field.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.930
|3.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.394
|1.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.224
|-1.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.731
|-3.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.369
|0.361
Pendrith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
|500
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|69-69-66-69
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|74-71-77-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|71-70-70-72
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|65-68-66-69
|-12
|78
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|5
|66-64-73-67
|-14
|110
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|65-71-71-67
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-65-73-73
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|0
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|8
|61-71-67-68
|-17
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|13
|71-65-67-67
|-22
|105
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|69-66-69-69
|-7
|9
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|7
|69-75-70-71
|-3
|88
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|9
|67-70-69-67
|-15
|152
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|74-74-75-71
|+6
|13
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.