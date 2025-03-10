Taylor Moore betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Taylor Moore finished 31st in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, shooting a 7-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) .
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last three trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Moore has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
- In Moore's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 31st after posting a score of 7-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Moore's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|3/9/2023
|35
|70-75-65-74
|-4
|3/10/2022
|MC
|74-80
|+10
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Moore has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- Off the tee, Taylor Moore has averaged 311.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Moore is averaging 2.394 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.540, which ranks 16th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.2 yards) ranks 37th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 139th on TOUR with a mark of -0.344.
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a putts-per-round average of 29.12, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 23.93% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|310.2
|311.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|67
|69.87%
|70.28%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.12
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|77
|23.93%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|12.39%
|13.89%
Moore's best finishes
- Although Moore hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- With 230 points, Moore currently ranks 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.025.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.563.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.001. He finished 56th in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.518, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.654) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.540
|2.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.344
|-1.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.484
|1.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.157
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.523
|2.394
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|70-68-72-71
|+1
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|68-71-66-69
|-14
|62
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-71-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-71-67-73
|-4
|6
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|15
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-65-71-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|11
|63-67-72-66
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|68-73-68-66
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|67-68-66-68
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|74-71-69-80
|+6
|5
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|73-68-70-67
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|9
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|75
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|68-71-67-69
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|42
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.