Taylor Moore betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.025.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.563.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.001. He finished 56th in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.518, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).