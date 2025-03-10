PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Taylor Moore finished 31st in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, shooting a 7-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) .

    Latest odds for Moore at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last three trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Moore has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • In Moore's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 31st after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Moore's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20243172-68-70-71-7
    3/9/20233570-75-65-74-4
    3/10/2022MC74-80+10

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • Moore has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Off the tee, Taylor Moore has averaged 311.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Moore is averaging 2.394 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.540, which ranks 16th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.2 yards) ranks 37th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 69th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 139th on TOUR with a mark of -0.344.
    • On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a putts-per-round average of 29.12, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 23.93% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance37310.2311.4
    Greens in Regulation %6769.87%70.28%
    Putts Per Round11929.1229.3
    Par Breakers7723.93%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance6812.39%13.89%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Although Moore hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
    • With 230 points, Moore currently ranks 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.025.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.563.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.001. He finished 56th in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.518, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.654) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.5402.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.344-1.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.4841.851
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.157-0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.5232.394

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-81+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6870-68-72-71+16
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1068-71-66-69-1462
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-68+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    July 25-283M Open1269-71-65-68-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-71-67-73-46
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-70-72-71+415
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-65-71-70-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1163-67-72-66-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3568-73-68-66-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-72+4--
    January 16-19The American Express767-68-66-68-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5674-71-69-80+65
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2273-68-70-67-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open965-69-68-68-1475
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3468-71-67-69-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4269-68-71-68-812

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

