1H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sungjae Im looks to improve upon his 31st-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16.

    Latest odds for Im at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Im's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 5-under, over his last five appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Im finished 31st (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Im's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20243170-72-69-70-7
    3/9/2023675-69-64-72-8
    3/10/20225572-72-70-76+2
    3/11/20211772-66-77-66-7
    3/14/2019MC73-71E

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Im has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Im is averaging 1.399 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.032 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Im .

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.473 this season, which ranks 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranks 162nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 171st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.762. Additionally, he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.20%.
    • On the greens, Im's 0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, while he averages 27.48 putts per round (second).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162294.0294.5
    Greens in Regulation %15864.20%59.38%
    Putts Per Round227.4827.7
    Par Breakers1926.54%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance5111.73%13.19%

    Im's best finishes

    • Im has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • With 557 points, Im currently sits 16th in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at The Sentry, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.948. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.835 mark ranked in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.358 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • At The Sentry in January 2025, Im recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.795 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.978) in January 2025 at The Sentry, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4730.768
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.762-2.885
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green320.3140.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.5781.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.6030.032

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-64-70-72-475
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday876-71-67-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship367-64-63-66-20338
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-64-70-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open463-67-67-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship776-72-66-69-1225
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-67-72-614
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-70-68-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship1168-70-73-71-6270
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship769-68-68-64-150
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1370-70-62-67-11--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge969-68-72-71-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry369-67-62-65-29350
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC77-65-68-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open469-71-72-71-5123
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3368-72-70-69-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5769-69-67-75-45
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC74-75+5--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1976-67-74-70-155

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

