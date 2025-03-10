Sungjae Im betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at The Sentry, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.948. He finished third in that tournament.

Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.835 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.358 (he finished fourth in that tournament).

At The Sentry in January 2025, Im recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.795 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished third in that event.