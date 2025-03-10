Sungjae Im betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Sungjae Im looks to improve upon his 31st-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Im's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 5-under, over his last five appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Im finished 31st (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Im's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|3/9/2023
|6
|75-69-64-72
|-8
|3/10/2022
|55
|72-72-70-76
|+2
|3/11/2021
|17
|72-66-77-66
|-7
|3/14/2019
|MC
|73-71
|E
Im's recent performances
- Im has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Im has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Im is averaging 1.399 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.032 Strokes Gained: Total.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.473 this season, which ranks 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranks 162nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 171st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.762. Additionally, he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.20%.
- On the greens, Im's 0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, while he averages 27.48 putts per round (second).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|294.0
|294.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|64.20%
|59.38%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.48
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|19
|26.54%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|11.73%
|13.19%
Im's best finishes
- Im has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- With 557 points, Im currently sits 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at The Sentry, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.948. He finished third in that tournament.
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.835 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.358 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- At The Sentry in January 2025, Im recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.795 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.978) in January 2025 at The Sentry, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.473
|0.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.762
|-2.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.314
|0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.578
|1.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.603
|0.032
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|67-64-63-66
|-20
|338
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-64-70-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|63-67-67-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|76-72-66-69
|-1
|225
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|14
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|11
|68-70-73-71
|-6
|270
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|7
|69-68-68-64
|-15
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|70-70-62-67
|-11
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|9
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|3
|69-67-62-65
|-29
|350
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|77-65-68
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|69-71-72-71
|-5
|123
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|69-69-67-75
|-4
|5
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|19
|76-67-74-70
|-1
|55
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
