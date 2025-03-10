Stephan Jaeger betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Stephan Jaeger looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship .
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Jaeger's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 3-under, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Jaeger last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Jaeger's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|72-72
|E
|3/9/2023
|44
|74-72-69-70
|-3
|3/10/2022
|MC
|77-75
|+8
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- Stephan Jaeger has averaged 307.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 1.116 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Jaeger is averaging 1.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.131 this season (125th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.9 yards) ranks 61st, while his 55.1% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger has a 0.096 mark (90th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.46, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|305.9
|307.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|109
|67.82%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.46
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|29
|25.93%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|137
|14.35%
|15.97%
Jaeger's best finishes
- Jaeger has not won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
- As of now, Jaeger has accumulated 314 points, which ranks him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 21st in the field at 1.815. In that event, he finished sixth.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.650.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he put up a 2.255 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.192, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.131
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.096
|-0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.182
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.451
|1.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.598
|1.213
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|73-65-71-75
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|70-70-73-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|71-67-65-67
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-64-72-72
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|70-70-67-70
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-69-73-72
|+2
|66
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|2
|65-63-68-68
|-20
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|72-67-71-67
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|68-68-62-67
|-15
|163
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-72-73-67
|-8
|18
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|75-70-74-72
|+3
|16
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|6
|66-64-66-71
|-17
|95
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.