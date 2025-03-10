PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Stephan Jaeger betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Stephan Jaeger looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship .

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Jaeger's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 3-under, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Jaeger last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Jaeger's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC72-72E
    3/9/20234474-72-69-70-3
    3/10/2022MC77-75+8

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Stephan Jaeger has averaged 307.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 1.116 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Jaeger is averaging 1.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.131 this season (125th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.9 yards) ranks 61st, while his 55.1% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger has a 0.096 mark (90th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.46, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance61305.9307.5
    Greens in Regulation %10967.82%64.93%
    Putts Per Round5228.4628.9
    Par Breakers2925.93%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance13714.35%15.97%

    Jaeger's best finishes

    • Jaeger has not won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
    • As of now, Jaeger has accumulated 314 points, which ranks him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 21st in the field at 1.815. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.650.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he put up a 2.255 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.192, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.1310.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.096-0.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1820.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.4511.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5981.213

    Jaeger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-68-67-73-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-68-66-68-1642
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2173-65-71-75E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship7670-71-70-78+55
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2170-70-73-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3171-67-65-67-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-79+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2671-64-72-72-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4070-70-67-70-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship3976-69-73-72+266
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-68-69-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship265-63-68-68-20--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-78+4--
    January 2-5The Sentry3672-67-71-67-1523
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii368-68-62-67-15163
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-72-73-67-818
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational4475-70-74-72+316
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld666-64-66-71-1795
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-72+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

