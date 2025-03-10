Stephan Jaeger betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 21st in the field at 1.815. In that event, he finished sixth.

Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.650.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he put up a 2.255 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.192, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.