Si Woo Kim betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.303 mark ranked 14th in the field.

Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.206.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2025), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.010.

At The American Express in January 2025, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.431 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.