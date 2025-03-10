Si Woo Kim betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
In his last tournament at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Si Woo Kim carded a 19th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship looking for a better finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Kim has entered THE PLAYERS Championship seven times of late, with one win. His average score has been 7-under, and his average finish has been 27th.
- Kim last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, finishing sixth with a score of 15-under.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Kim's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|3/9/2023
|27
|69-74-68-72
|-5
|3/10/2022
|W/D
|76
|+4
|3/11/2021
|9
|72-70-67-71
|-8
|3/14/2019
|56
|73-68-72-73
|-2
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Si Woo Kim has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 0.034 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 2.972 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.342 (40th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.7 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.165 mark (78th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 114th on TOUR this season, and his 28.11 putts-per-round average ranks 18th. He has broken par 25.99% of the time (28th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|295.7
|292.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|130
|66.87%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.11
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|28
|25.99%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|72
|12.50%
|13.58%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in eight tournaments).
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- As of now, Kim has compiled 287 points, which ranks him 44th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.303 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.206.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2025), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.010.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.431 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.342
|0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.165
|0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.229
|1.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.089
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.647
|2.972
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-71-67-75
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-72-74-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-69-71-62
|-10
|29
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-71-71-74
|+8
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|385
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-71-64-64
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|70
|-2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|76-68-65-67
|-16
|27
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|12
|67-71-70-67
|-13
|120
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|21
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|40
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-70-72-70
|-2
|38
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|19
|70-72-73-72
|-1
|55
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
