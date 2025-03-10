PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    In his last tournament at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Si Woo Kim carded a 19th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Kim at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Kim has entered THE PLAYERS Championship seven times of late, with one win. His average score has been 7-under, and his average finish has been 27th.
    • Kim last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, finishing sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Kim's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024670-71-68-64-15
    3/9/20232769-74-68-72-5
    3/10/2022W/D76+4
    3/11/2021972-70-67-71-8
    3/14/20195673-68-72-73-2

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Si Woo Kim has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 0.034 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 2.972 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.342 (40th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.7 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.165 mark (78th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 114th on TOUR this season, and his 28.11 putts-per-round average ranks 18th. He has broken par 25.99% of the time (28th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance149295.7292.8
    Greens in Regulation %13066.87%64.81%
    Putts Per Round1828.1128.6
    Par Breakers2825.99%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance7212.50%13.58%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in eight tournaments).
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • As of now, Kim has compiled 287 points, which ranks him 44th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.303 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.206.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2025), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.010.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.431 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.3420.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1650.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.2291.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.0890.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6472.972

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1368-65-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-73-70-70-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-71-67-75+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1572-70-73-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open3271-72-74-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3169-67-65-69-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-69-71-62-1029
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-71-71-74+816
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5070-74-67-68-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship569-70-71-70-8385
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP668-71-64-64-13--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicW/D70-2--
    January 2-5The Sentry3276-68-65-67-1627
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-67-2--
    January 16-19The American Express5168-70-68-71-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1267-71-70-67-13120
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2174-66-67-67-1040
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational2474-70-72-70-238
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1970-72-73-72-155

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

