Shane Lowry betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.037.

Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.315. He finished fourth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best effort last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.657.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.253, his best mark last season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).