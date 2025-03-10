Shane Lowry betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
In his last competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Shane Lowry concluded the weekend at 6-under, good for a seventh-place finish. He competes in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 aiming for better results.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last seven trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Lowry has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- Lowry last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, finishing 19th with a score of 9-under.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Lowry's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|19
|71-70-72-66
|-9
|3/9/2023
|35
|77-69-68-70
|-4
|3/10/2022
|13
|73-70-67-72
|-6
|3/11/2021
|8
|68-74-69-68
|-9
|3/14/2019
|MC
|73-74
|+3
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Lowry has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Shane Lowry has averaged 294.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 1.037 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lowry is averaging 4.729 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.234 last season, which ranked 53rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.4 yards) ranked 97th, and his 70% driving accuracy average ranked 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lowry ranked 12th on TOUR with a mark of 0.531.
- On the greens, Lowry delivered a -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a putts-per-round average of 29.01, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 25.63% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|300.4
|294.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|66.98%
|66.36%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.01
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.63%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|15.87%
|12.65%
Lowry's best finishes
- Lowry last season took part in 21 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Lowry's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 143-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- With 1867 points last season, Lowry finished 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.037.
- Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.315. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best effort last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.657.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.253, his best mark last season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Lowry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.234
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.531
|2.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.033
|1.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.076
|1.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.657
|4.729
Lowry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-72-66
|-9
|90
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|43
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|18
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-72-68-75
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-143
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-71-73-72
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|69-69-62-70
|-14
|263
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|72-68-68-68
|-4
|23
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|49
|74-73-68-85
|+12
|14
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|74-71-70-69
|+4
|103
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|69-62-65-67
|-17
|174
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-69-77-68
|-4
|275
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-71-66-71
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|75-67-70-71
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|9
|69-69-65-68
|-13
|0
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|66-70-65-68
|-19
|400
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|73-73-74-70
|+2
|20
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|11
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|59
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|7
|69-67-76-70
|-6
|225
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.