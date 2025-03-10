PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sepp Straka betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    In his last tournament at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sepp Straka posted a fifth-place finish, and he enters the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship looking to improve on that finish.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Straka has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • Straka finished 16th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Straka's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20241668-70-70-70-10
    3/9/20236574-72-74-69+1
    3/10/2022969-74-71-67-7
    3/11/2021MC74-75+5

    Straka's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Straka has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Straka has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Sepp Straka has averaged 295.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has an average of 0.791 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka is averaging 4.789 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.228, which ranks 62nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.5 yards) ranks 151st, and his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka owns a 0.907 mark (ninth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Straka's 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 50th on TOUR this season, and his 28.60 putts-per-round average ranks 61st. He has broken par 29.44% of the time (fourth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151295.5295.8
    Greens in Regulation %275.00%71.30%
    Putts Per Round6128.6028.9
    Par Breakers429.44%27.16%
    Bogey Avoidance1410.00%12.35%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Straka has played eight tournaments this season, collecting one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times (87.5%).
    • Currently, Straka ranks first in the FedExCup standings with 1200 points.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.594. He finished 11th in that event.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.668.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.677. He finished seventh in that event.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.199). That ranked third in the field.
    • Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.985) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.2280.710
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.9073.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green99-0.0280.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.3210.791
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.4284.789

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-14431
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge568-66-71-70-596
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday572-70-68-76-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open5670-72-78-72+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2369-70-68-61-1278
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6166-71-69-70-84
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2270-74-73-71+485
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-74-70-71-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6171-67-71-73+218
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-70-69-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2768-70-71-73-20
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge969-68-72-71-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry1569-65-67-70-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3066-66-72-67-924
    January 16-19The American Express165-64-64-70-25500
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am765-65-70-72-16213
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1570-68-68-66-1255
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC78-76+10--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1167-67-67-70-1359
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard577-66-69-69-7288

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

