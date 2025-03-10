Sepp Straka betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.594. He finished 11th in that event.

Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.668.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.677. He finished seventh in that event.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.199). That ranked third in the field.