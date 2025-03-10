Sepp Straka betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sepp Straka posted a fifth-place finish, and he enters the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship looking to improve on that finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Straka has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 5-under.
- Straka finished 16th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Straka's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|3/9/2023
|65
|74-72-74-69
|+1
|3/10/2022
|9
|69-74-71-67
|-7
|3/11/2021
|MC
|74-75
|+5
Straka's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Straka has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Straka has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five tournaments.
- Sepp Straka has averaged 295.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has an average of 0.791 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka is averaging 4.789 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.228, which ranks 62nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.5 yards) ranks 151st, and his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka owns a 0.907 mark (ninth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Straka's 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 50th on TOUR this season, and his 28.60 putts-per-round average ranks 61st. He has broken par 29.44% of the time (fourth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|295.5
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|75.00%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.60
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|4
|29.44%
|27.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|14
|10.00%
|12.35%
Straka's best finishes
- Straka has played eight tournaments this season, collecting one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times (87.5%).
- Currently, Straka ranks first in the FedExCup standings with 1200 points.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.594. He finished 11th in that event.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.668.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.677. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.199). That ranked third in the field.
- Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.985) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.228
|0.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.907
|3.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|-0.028
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.321
|0.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.428
|4.789
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-144
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|69-70-68-61
|-12
|78
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-71-69-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|22
|70-74-73-71
|+4
|85
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-74-70-71
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|71-67-71-73
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-70-69-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|27
|68-70-71-73
|-2
|0
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|9
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|69-65-67-70
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-66-72-67
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-25
|500
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|65-65-70-72
|-16
|213
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|70-68-68-66
|-12
|55
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|11
|67-67-67-70
|-13
|59
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|5
|77-66-69-69
|-7
|288
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.