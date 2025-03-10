Seamus Power betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 15, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Seamus Power shot even-par and took 64th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Power's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 3-under, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In 2024, Power finished 64th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Power's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|3/9/2023
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|3/10/2022
|33
|71-71-73-70
|-3
|3/14/2019
|35
|74-67-73-69
|-5
Power's recent performances
- Power has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Power has an average of -2.354 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power is averaging -0.526 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 last season, which ranked 95th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranked 99th, and his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranked 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Power sported a 0.238 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power's 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 91st on TOUR last season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranked 67th. He broke par 21.76% of the time (163rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|300.3
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|67.88%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.82
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|163
|21.76%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.21%
|12.15%
Power's best finishes
- Last season Power played 28 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times (75%).
- Last season Power's best performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He shot 10-under and finished 10th in that event.
- With 703 points last season, Power ranked 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.703.
- Power put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking third in the field at 6.869. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort last season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Power recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.952, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.059
|-0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.238
|1.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.039
|0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.041
|-2.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.377
|-0.526
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|69-74-73-77
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|67-70-67-63
|-13
|95
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|64-70-66-65
|-19
|51
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-67-73-68
|-3
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|67-70-66-67
|-10
|290
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|72-64-68-65
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|72-68-70-65
|-9
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|76
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|69-71-68-69
|-11
|60
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|17
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-73-74-70
|-2
|38
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.