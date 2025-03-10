PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Seamus Power betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 15, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

    Seamus Power shot even-par and took 64th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Power's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 3-under, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In 2024, Power finished 64th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Power's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20246472-69-78-69E
    3/9/2023MC74-76+6
    3/10/20223371-71-73-70-3
    3/14/20193574-67-73-69-5

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Power has an average of -2.354 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Power is averaging -0.526 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 last season, which ranked 95th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranked 99th, and his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranked 58th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Power sported a 0.238 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power's 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 91st on TOUR last season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranked 67th. He broke par 21.76% of the time (163rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99300.3301.8
    Greens in Regulation %7967.88%69.79%
    Putts Per Round6728.8230.0
    Par Breakers16321.76%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.21%12.15%

    Power's best finishes

    • Last season Power played 28 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times (75%).
    • Last season Power's best performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He shot 10-under and finished 10th in that event.
    • With 703 points last season, Power ranked 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.703.
    • Power put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking third in the field at 6.869. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort last season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.
    • At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Power recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.952, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.059-0.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2381.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green950.0390.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.041-2.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.377-0.526

    Power's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-69-78-69E7
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-69-68-76-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1265-70-66-72-11136
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1672-71-70-70-1110
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2769-74-73-77+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2067-70-67-63-1395
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1764-70-66-65-1951
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6569-67-73-68-34
    July 25-283M Open3769-68-69-71-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-70-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1067-70-66-67-10290
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1166-67-69-68-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1172-64-68-65-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-73-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1369-62-72-66-11--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2372-68-70-65-9--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicW/D76+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-72+5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1769-71-68-69-1160
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3671-67-69-70-717
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational2469-73-74-70-238
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

