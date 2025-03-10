Harris English betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The American Express, ranking No. 1 in the field at 2.992. In that tournament, he finished 43rd.

English's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he put up a 3.961 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 0.940.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.039, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that tournament.