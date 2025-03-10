Harris English betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
When he hits the links March 13-16, Harris English will try to build upon his last performance at THE PLAYERS Championship. In 2024, he shot 9-under and finished 19th at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- English's average finish has been 19th, and his average score 9-under, over his last five appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In 2024, English finished 19th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
English's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|3/9/2023
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|3/14/2019
|MC
|70-76
|+2
English's recent performances
- Over his last five events, English has finished first once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, English has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- Harris English has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- English is averaging 0.893 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English is averaging 0.499 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.122 ranks 122nd on TOUR this season, and his 59.6% driving accuracy average ranks 79th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 117th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.103. Additionally, he ranks 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.89%.
- On the greens, English has registered a 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a putts-per-round average of 28.60, and he ranks 176th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|304.1
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|63.89%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.60
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|176
|19.44%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|13.89%
|14.20%
English's best finishes
- English has played six tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with .
- In those six tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Currently, English has 553 points, placing him 17th in the FedExCup standings.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The American Express, ranking No. 1 in the field at 2.992. In that tournament, he finished 43rd.
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he put up a 3.961 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 0.940.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.039, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- English posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.122
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.103
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.139
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.315
|0.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.048
|0.499
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-73-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-71-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-68-70-76
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-64-66-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|67-65-68-68
|-16
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-70-67-66
|-15
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|60
|67-72-69-72
|-2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|70-68-69-69
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|68-73-66-73
|-8
|500
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|73
|68-76-74-72
|+2
|5
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|75-71-69-71
|-2
|38
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.