1H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Scottie Scheffler, the previous winner in this tournamanet after carding 20-under on the par-72 course at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in 2024, looks to repeat in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, March 13-16.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Scheffler has entered THE PLAYERS Championship four times recently, with two wins, an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • Scheffler won THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, with a score of 20-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Scheffler's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024167-69-68-64-20
    3/9/2023168-69-65-69-17
    3/10/20225570-76-68-76+2
    3/11/2021MC74-71+1

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • Scheffler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Scheffler has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 6.918 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Scheffler .

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.816 last season, which ranked second on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranked 64th, and his 70.9% driving accuracy average ranked seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scheffler ranked first on TOUR with an average of 1.269 per round. Additionally, he ranked third with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.16%.
    • On the greens, Scheffler's 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 77th on TOUR last season, and his 28.32 putts-per-round average ranked 21st. He broke par 33.41% of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64303.8302.3
    Greens in Regulation %373.16%55.28%
    Putts Per Round2128.3228.3
    Par Breakers133.41%26.67%
    Bogey Avoidance19.70%8.06%

    Scheffler's best finishes

    • Scheffler, who played 21 tournaments last season, secured nine wins with 14 top-five finishes and 18 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 21 times (100%).
    • Last season, one of Scheffler's nine wins came when he shot 20-under at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Scheffler put up 5993 points last season on his way to becoming the FedExCup champion.

    Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.477.
    • Scheffler put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 12.957.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler put up his best performance last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.010. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.348). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.8162.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.2693.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.3161.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0950.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.4966.918

    Scheffler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship167-69-68-64-20750
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open265-70-66-68-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament166-72-71-68-11750
    April 18-21RBC Heritage169-65-63-68-19700
    May 16-19PGA Championship867-66-73-65-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge272-65-63-71-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday167-68-71-74-8700
    June 13-16U.S. Open4171-74-71-72+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship165-64-64-65-30700
    July 18-20The Open Championship770-70-71-72-1225
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition167-69-67-62-19--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship466-65-69-66-14540
    August 22-25BMW Championship3371-72-74-72+182
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship165-66-66-67-200
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge167-64-69-63-25--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am967-70-69-67-15152
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2569-66-68-72-931
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational370-67-76-66-9338
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1171-72-71-70-4115

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
