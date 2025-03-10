Scottie Scheffler betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.477.

Scheffler put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 12.957.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler put up his best performance last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.010. In that tournament, he finished 10th.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.348). That ranked fifth in the field.