Scottie Scheffler betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Scottie Scheffler, the previous winner in this tournamanet after carding 20-under on the par-72 course at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in 2024, looks to repeat in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Scheffler has entered THE PLAYERS Championship four times recently, with two wins, an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 12-under.
- Scheffler won THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, with a score of 20-under.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Scheffler's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|1
|67-69-68-64
|-20
|3/9/2023
|1
|68-69-65-69
|-17
|3/10/2022
|55
|70-76-68-76
|+2
|3/11/2021
|MC
|74-71
|+1
Scheffler's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- Scheffler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Scheffler has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 6.918 Strokes Gained: Total.
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.816 last season, which ranked second on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranked 64th, and his 70.9% driving accuracy average ranked seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scheffler ranked first on TOUR with an average of 1.269 per round. Additionally, he ranked third with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.16%.
- On the greens, Scheffler's 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 77th on TOUR last season, and his 28.32 putts-per-round average ranked 21st. He broke par 33.41% of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|303.8
|302.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|73.16%
|55.28%
|Putts Per Round
|21
|28.32
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|33.41%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|9.70%
|8.06%
Scheffler's best finishes
- Scheffler, who played 21 tournaments last season, secured nine wins with 14 top-five finishes and 18 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 21 times (100%).
- Last season, one of Scheffler's nine wins came when he shot 20-under at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Scheffler put up 5993 points last season on his way to becoming the FedExCup champion.
Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.477.
- Scheffler put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 12.957.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler put up his best performance last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.010. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.348). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.816
|2.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.269
|3.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.316
|1.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.095
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.496
|6.918
Scheffler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|67-69-68-64
|-20
|750
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|65-70-66-68
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|1
|66-72-71-68
|-11
|750
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|1
|69-65-63-68
|-19
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|67-66-73-65
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|72-65-63-71
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|67-68-71-74
|-8
|700
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-74-71-72
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|1
|65-64-64-65
|-30
|700
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|70-70-71-72
|-1
|225
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|1
|67-69-67-62
|-19
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|4
|66-65-69-66
|-14
|540
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|71-72-74-72
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|1
|65-66-66-67
|-20
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|67-64-69-63
|-25
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|9
|67-70-69-67
|-15
|152
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|31
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|3
|70-67-76-66
|-9
|338
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|11
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|115
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
