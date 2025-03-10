Samuel Stevens betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.999. He finished 17th in that event.

Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.240 (he finished 59th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he put up a 2.720 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished second in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.778). That ranked 13th in the field.