Samuel Stevens betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Samuel Stevens hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 40th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was his last tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Stevens missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Stevens' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|73-76
|+5
Stevens' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Stevens has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Stevens has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Samuel Stevens has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Stevens is averaging 0.305 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stevens has an average of 0.053 in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.341 (41st) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.3 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens has a 0.145 mark (80th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Stevens has registered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 101st on TOUR, while he ranks 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.07. He has broken par 21.85% of the time (129th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|306.3
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|67.96%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.07
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|129
|21.85%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|11.30%
|12.35%
Stevens' best finishes
- Although Stevens has not won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times.
- With 430 points, Stevens currently sits 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.999. He finished 17th in that event.
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.240 (he finished 59th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he put up a 2.720 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished second in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.778). That ranked 13th in the field.
- Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.341
|1.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.145
|-1.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.094
|-0.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.026
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.366
|0.053
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|75-65-70-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-67-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-69-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|70-66-69-66
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-72-71-74
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|70-70-67-69
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|69-68-69-69
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|72-66-67-72
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|69-73-71-68
|-7
|300
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|67-70-69-71
|-11
|60
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|73-67-71-67
|-6
|11
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|72-71-72-72
|-1
|30
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|40
|78-70-74-70
|+4
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
