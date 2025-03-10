PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Samuel Stevens betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 40th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Stevens at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Stevens missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Stevens' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC73-76+5

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Stevens has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Stevens has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Samuel Stevens has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Stevens is averaging 0.305 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stevens has an average of 0.053 in his past five tournaments.
    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.341 (41st) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.3 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens has a 0.145 mark (80th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Stevens has registered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 101st on TOUR, while he ranks 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.07. He has broken par 21.85% of the time (129th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance57306.3304.2
    Greens in Regulation %10467.96%65.74%
    Putts Per Round11229.0729.1
    Par Breakers12921.85%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance3411.30%12.35%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Although Stevens has not won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times.
    • With 430 points, Stevens currently sits 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.999. He finished 17th in that event.
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.240 (he finished 59th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he put up a 2.720 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.778). That ranked 13th in the field.
    • Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.3411.651
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.145-1.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green121-0.094-0.777
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0260.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.3660.053

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3470-66-67-69-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5769-68-71-66-65
    July 25-283M Open6475-65-70-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-67-72-72-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-69-69-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2369-70-64-68-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-67-68-69-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship670-66-69-66-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-72-71-74+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4270-70-67-69-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5969-68-69-69-55
    January 16-19The American Express5172-66-67-72-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open269-73-71-68-7300
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1767-70-69-71-1160
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4473-67-71-67-611
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3172-71-72-72-130
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-69E--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4078-70-74-70+419

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

