Sami Valimaki betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916. He finished second in that tournament.

Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.456. He finished 41st in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki posted his best mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.469. In that tournament, he finished 54th.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.762 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 12th in that event.