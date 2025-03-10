Sami Valimaki betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Sami Valimaki hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 48th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Valimaki finished 54th (with a score of 2-under) in his only appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in recent years (in 2024).
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Valimaki's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Valimaki has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Sami Valimaki has averaged 310.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has an average of 1.947 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki is averaging 0.748 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.067 last season, which ranked 91st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.2 yards) ranked 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Valimaki ranked 112th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.036, while he ranked 147th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.09%.
- On the greens, Valimaki delivered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 71st with a putts-per-round average of 28.87, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|299.2
|310.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|65.09%
|67.65%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.87
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|20.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|16.76%
|12.09%
Valimaki's best finishes
- Valimaki played 23 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 43.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Last season Valimaki had his best performance at the John Deere Classic, where he finished 12th with a score of 20-under (eight shots back of the winner).
- Valimaki earned 418 points last season, which ranked him 99th in the FedExCup standings.
Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916. He finished second in that tournament.
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.456. He finished 41st in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki posted his best mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.469. In that tournament, he finished 54th.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.762 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.067
|-0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.036
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.303
|-0.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.060
|1.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.211
|0.748
Valimaki's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-67-71-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|61-72-65-66
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|45
|67-71-72-75
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|70-68-68-74
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|72-69-70-71
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-77
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|68-75-73-71
|-1
|46
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|66-67-72-70
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|63-72-73-69
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.