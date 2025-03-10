Sam Ryder betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Sam Ryder finished 16th in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, shooting a 10-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) .
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last five trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Ryder has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 40th.
- Ryder last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, finishing 16th with a score of 10-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Ryder's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|3/9/2023
|44
|73-72-69-71
|-3
|3/10/2022
|60
|69-74-73-75
|+3
|3/11/2021
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|3/14/2019
|MC
|74-71
|+1
Ryder's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ryder has an average finish of 42nd.
- Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Sam Ryder has averaged 302.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging 2.290 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging 1.200 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.596 (169th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.8 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 46th on TOUR with a mark of 0.380.
- On the greens, Ryder's 0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 15th this season, and his 28.54 putts-per-round average ranks 55th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|302.8
|302.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|69.91%
|70.00%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.54
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|98
|23.38%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|8.80%
|9.17%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder has played six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Currently, Ryder ranks 99th in the FedExCup standings with 106 points.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he put up a -1.258 mark, which ranked him 62nd in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.
- Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.561. He finished 36th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.932. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.495, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 48th in that event).
- Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025. That ranked 17th in the field.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.596
|-2.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.380
|1.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.083
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.643
|2.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.509
|1.200
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-71
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|69-67-69-67
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|64-66-74-69
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|71-62-68-69
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|65-70-68-67
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-66-71-72
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-74-71-72
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|17
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|59
|69-69-69-72
|-5
|5
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|64-72-71-70
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.