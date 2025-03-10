PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Sam Ryder finished 16th in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, shooting a 10-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) .

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last five trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Ryder has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 40th.
    • Ryder last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, finishing 16th with a score of 10-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Ryder's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20241670-69-70-69-10
    3/9/20234473-72-69-71-3
    3/10/20226069-74-73-75+3
    3/11/2021MC72-75+3
    3/14/2019MC74-71+1

    Ryder's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ryder has an average finish of 42nd.
    • Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Sam Ryder has averaged 302.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging 2.290 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging 1.200 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.596 (169th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.8 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 46th on TOUR with a mark of 0.380.
    • On the greens, Ryder's 0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 15th this season, and his 28.54 putts-per-round average ranks 55th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance95302.8302.4
    Greens in Regulation %6369.91%70.00%
    Putts Per Round5528.5428.6
    Par Breakers9823.38%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance38.80%9.17%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Ryder has played six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Currently, Ryder ranks 99th in the FedExCup standings with 106 points.

    Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he put up a -1.258 mark, which ranked him 62nd in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.
    • Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.561. He finished 36th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.932. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.495, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 48th in that event).
    • Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.596-2.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3801.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.083-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.6432.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.5091.200

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-71--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2667-69-66-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3469-67-69-67-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2569-65-68-71-1520
    July 25-283M OpenMC74-74+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-70+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4064-66-74-69-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-77+4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-69-70-68-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship571-62-68-69-14--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2165-70-68-67-1036
    January 16-19The American Express4367-66-71-72-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2571-74-71-72E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3670-70-67-70-717
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld5969-69-69-72-55
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4864-72-71-70-78

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

