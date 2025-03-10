Sam Burns betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
After he finished 45th in this tournament in 2024, Sam Burns has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Burns' average finish has been 35th, and his average score 4-under, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In Burns' most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 45th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Burns' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|3/9/2023
|35
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|3/10/2022
|26
|68-69-71-76
|-4
|3/11/2021
|MC
|81-76
|+13
Burns' recent performances
- In his last five events, Burns has an average finish of 34th.
- Over his last five events, Burns has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has an average of 1.971 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 0.387 Strokes Gained: Total.
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.115 (80th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.0 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns owns a -0.514 average that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns has delivered a 0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a putts-per-round average of 28.63, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|82
|304.0
|307.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|56
|70.14%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|68
|28.63
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|33
|25.69%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|11.11%
|11.94%
Burns' best finishes
- Burns has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Burns, who has 279 points, currently ranks 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he posted a 3.821 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.877.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns delivered his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 15th in the field at 2.017. In that tournament, he finished 48th.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Burns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.922 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 48th in that tournament.
- Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.978) at The Sentry in January 2025. That ranked eighth in the field.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.115
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.514
|-1.948
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.176
|0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.582
|1.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.360
|0.387
Burns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|63-71-67-70
|-9
|68
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|71-75-71-73
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|73-67-73-67
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|9
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|76-69-65-80
|+6
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-65-69-69
|-11
|56
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-63-70-67
|-13
|420
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|73-68-71-65
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|12
|67-68-68-70
|-11
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|14
|68-72-74-70
|-4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|72-66-66-65
|-23
|155
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|68-66-73-67
|-14
|27
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|68-69-70-71
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-74-66
|-5
|7
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|71-74-72-69
|-2
|38
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|76-71-73-74
|+6
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.