Sam Burns betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he posted a 3.821 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.877.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns delivered his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 15th in the field at 2.017. In that tournament, he finished 48th.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Burns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.922 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 48th in that tournament.