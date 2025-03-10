PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he finished 45th in this tournament in 2024, Sam Burns has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, March 13-16.

    Latest odds for Burns at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Burns' average finish has been 35th, and his average score 4-under, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In Burns' most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 45th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Burns' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20244573-70-65-76-4
    3/9/20233568-74-72-70-4
    3/10/20222668-69-71-76-4
    3/11/2021MC81-76+13

    Burns' recent performances

    • In his last five events, Burns has an average finish of 34th.
    • Over his last five events, Burns has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has an average of 1.971 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 0.387 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.115 (80th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.0 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns owns a -0.514 average that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns has delivered a 0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a putts-per-round average of 28.63, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance82304.0307.4
    Greens in Regulation %5670.14%66.67%
    Putts Per Round6828.6328.6
    Par Breakers3325.69%23.06%
    Bogey Avoidance2911.11%11.94%

    Burns' best finishes

    • Burns has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Burns, who has 279 points, currently ranks 47th in the FedExCup standings.

    Burns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he posted a 3.821 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.877.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns delivered his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 15th in the field at 2.017. In that tournament, he finished 48th.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Burns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.922 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 48th in that tournament.
    • Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.978) at The Sentry in January 2025. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.115-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.514-1.948
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1760.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.5821.971
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.3600.387

    Burns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4573-70-65-76-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC80-73+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-69-72-69-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-68-70-73-2135
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1063-71-67-70-968
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1571-75-71-73+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open973-67-73-67E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5567-68-69-72-49
    July 18-20The Open Championship3176-69-65-80+629
    July 25-283M Open1270-65-69-69-1156
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship567-63-70-67-13420
    August 22-25BMW Championship273-68-71-65-11833
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1267-68-68-70-110
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1468-72-74-70-4--
    January 2-5The Sentry872-66-66-65-23155
    January 16-19The American Express2968-66-73-67-1427
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2268-69-70-71-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4970-69-74-66-57
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational2471-74-72-69-238
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4876-71-73-74+614

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

