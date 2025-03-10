Sahith Theegala betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Theegala has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Theegala has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Sahith Theegala has averaged 304.4 yards in his past five starts.

Theegala has an average of 1.580 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.