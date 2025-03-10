Sahith Theegala betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Sahith Theegala looks for a better result in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship after he placed ninth shooting 13-under in this tournament in 2024.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Theegala has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 2-under.
- Theegala finished ninth (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Theegala's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|3/9/2023
|74
|70-75-78-75
|+10
|3/10/2022
|MC
|74-79
|+9
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Theegala has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Sahith Theegala has averaged 304.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Theegala has an average of 1.580 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging -0.529 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.086 (116th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.0 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala has a -0.263 average that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 64.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala's 0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 65th on TOUR this season, and his 28.31 putts-per-round average ranks 40th. He has broken par 23.93% of the time (77th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|82
|304.0
|304.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|64.32%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.31
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|77
|23.93%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|179
|16.45%
|20.06%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
- Theegala, who has 117 points, currently sits 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Sentry, ranking 14th in the field at 2.063. In that event, he finished 36th.
- Theegala put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 35th in the field at 1.969. In that event, he finished 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala posted his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking sixth in the field at 3.073. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Theegala recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.928 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.311) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.086
|-0.943
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.263
|-1.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.037
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.232
|1.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.079
|-0.529
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|77-68-72-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-67-67-72
|-5
|13
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|66-65-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-79
|+14
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|92
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-68-71
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|48
|73-71-79-76
|+11
|38
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|3
|67-66-66-64
|-21
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-66-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|72-68-68-70
|-2
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-71-66-74
|-10
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|11
|61-71-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|76-68-67-66
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|67-67-71-67
|-8
|16
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|71-73-69-80
|+5
|7
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|67-72-72-71
|-6
|11
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|74-66-69-71
|-4
|5
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|72-76-69-68
|-3
|56
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.