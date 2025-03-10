PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Sahith Theegala of the United States watches his putt on the fourth green during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 15, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Sahith Theegala of the United States watches his putt on the fourth green during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 15, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala looks for a better result in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship after he placed ninth shooting 13-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Theegala at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Theegala has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 2-under.
    • Theegala finished ninth (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Theegala's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024970-67-67-71-13
    3/9/20237470-75-78-75+10
    3/10/2022MC74-79+9

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Theegala has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sahith Theegala has averaged 304.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Theegala has an average of 1.580 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala is averaging -0.529 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Theegala .

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.086 (116th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.0 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala has a -0.263 average that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 64.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala's 0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 65th on TOUR this season, and his 28.31 putts-per-round average ranks 40th. He has broken par 23.93% of the time (77th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance82304.0304.4
    Greens in Regulation %15764.32%58.33%
    Putts Per Round4028.3127.7
    Par Breakers7723.93%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance17916.45%20.06%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
    • Theegala, who has 117 points, currently sits 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Sentry, ranking 14th in the field at 2.063. In that event, he finished 36th.
    • Theegala put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 35th in the field at 1.969. In that event, he finished 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala posted his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking sixth in the field at 3.073. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Theegala recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.928 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
    • Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.311) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.086-0.943
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.263-1.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.037-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.2321.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.079-0.529

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1273-71-69-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. Open3277-68-72-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-67-67-72-513
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open466-65-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-79+14--
    July 25-283M Open666-69-66-70-1392
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-68-71-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship4873-71-79-76+1138
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship367-66-66-64-210
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-66-69-72-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5672-68-68-70-2--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge867-71-66-74-10--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1161-71-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry3676-68-67-66-1523
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3767-67-71-67-816
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5271-73-69-80+57
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5367-72-72-71-611
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5774-66-69-71-45
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1772-76-69-68-356
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-72+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW