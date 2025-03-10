Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.927 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking fifth in the field at 5.814. In that tournament, he finished 10th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.413.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Hisatsune delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.957, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).