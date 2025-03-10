Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Ryo Hisatsune of Japan walks from the second tee during the final round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune takes to the links in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16. He is trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Hisatsune has played THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of even-par and missing the cut.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Hisatsune's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|70-74
|E
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Hisatsune has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging 1.037 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.158, which ranks 71st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.4 yards) ranks 124th, and his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune ranks 72nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.188. Additionally, he ranks 52nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.37%.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR, while he ranks 127th with a putts-per-round average of 29.17. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (119th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|298.4
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|52
|70.37%
|71.43%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.17
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|119
|22.22%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|12.65%
|11.90%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Hisatsune has taken part in six tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
- Currently, Hisatsune has 84 points, placing him 114th in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.927 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking fifth in the field at 5.814. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.413.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Hisatsune delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.957, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025. That ranked 10th in the field.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.158
|0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.188
|0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.122
|-0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.208
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.259
|1.037
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|75-65-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|67-67-71-70
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-82
|+11
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|67-67-64-67
|-15
|163
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|69-72-69-66
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|73-67-68-68
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|71-67-68-66
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-68-71-68
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-70-69-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|10
|66-68-68-68
|-14
|70
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.