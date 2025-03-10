PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Ryo Hisatsune of Japan walks from the second tee during the final round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Ryo Hisatsune of Japan walks from the second tee during the final round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune takes to the links in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16. He is trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Hisatsune has played THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of even-par and missing the cut.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hisatsune's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC70-74E

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hisatsune has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging 1.037 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hisatsune .

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.158, which ranks 71st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.4 yards) ranks 124th, and his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune ranks 72nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.188. Additionally, he ranks 52nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.37%.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR, while he ranks 127th with a putts-per-round average of 29.17. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (119th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance124298.4296.9
    Greens in Regulation %5270.37%71.43%
    Putts Per Round12729.1729.7
    Par Breakers11922.22%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance8112.65%11.90%

    Hisatsune's best finishes

    • Hisatsune has taken part in six tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
    • Currently, Hisatsune has 84 points, placing him 114th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.927 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking fifth in the field at 5.814. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.413.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Hisatsune delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.957, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1580.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1880.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.122-0.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.208-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.2591.037

    Hisatsune's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1370-65-68-64-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-67-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship1871-68-67-67-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3569-69-69-70-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3175-65-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5267-67-71-70-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-82+11--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship367-67-64-67-15163
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-70-67-67-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4669-72-69-66-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2973-67-68-68-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1771-67-68-66-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii6569-68-71-68-44
    January 16-19The American Express4367-70-69-70-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-78+10--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1066-68-68-68-1470
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW