Ryan Gerard betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
At the Puerto Rico Open, Ryan Gerard struggled, missing the cut at Grand Reserve Golf Club. He is aiming for better results in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In the past five years, this is Gerard's first time competing at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Gerard's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Gerard has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Gerard has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
- Ryan Gerard has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gerard is averaging 1.106 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Gerard is averaging 3.539 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.313 this season, which ranks 45th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.4 yards) ranks 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gerard ranks 50th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.370, while he ranks 79th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.44%.
- On the greens, Gerard's 0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, while he averages 28.77 putts per round (80th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|308.4
|306.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|69.44%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.77
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|67
|24.24%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|12.88%
|12.96%
Gerard's best finishes
- Gerard has played six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Gerard has 143 points, ranking him 79th in the FedExCup standings.
Gerard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Gerard put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 11th in the field at 2.739.
- Gerard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.654. He finished 37th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gerard put up his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 10th in the field at 2.310. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Gerard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.923). That ranked 19th in the field.
- Gerard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.313
|1.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.370
|0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.076
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.385
|1.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.991
|3.539
Gerard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-66-69-68
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|68-66-66-72
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|67-72-67-71
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|69-74-74-70
|-1
|46
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|66-67-71-68
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|25
|68-66-68-71
|-11
|31
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.