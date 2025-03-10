PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    At the Puerto Rico Open, Ryan Gerard struggled, missing the cut at Grand Reserve Golf Club. He is aiming for better results in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16.

    Latest odds for Gerard at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Gerard's first time competing at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Gerard has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Gerard has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
    • Ryan Gerard has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gerard is averaging 1.106 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Gerard is averaging 3.539 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gerard .

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.313 this season, which ranks 45th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.4 yards) ranks 47th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gerard ranks 50th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.370, while he ranks 79th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.44%.
    • On the greens, Gerard's 0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, while he averages 28.77 putts per round (80th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47308.4306.0
    Greens in Regulation %7969.44%67.28%
    Putts Per Round8028.7728.8
    Par Breakers6724.24%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance9312.88%12.96%

    Gerard's best finishes

    • Gerard has played six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Currently, Gerard has 143 points, ranking him 79th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gerard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Gerard put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 11th in the field at 2.739.
    • Gerard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.654. He finished 37th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gerard put up his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 10th in the field at 2.310. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Gerard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.923). That ranked 19th in the field.
    • Gerard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.3131.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.3700.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.0760.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.3851.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.9913.539

    Gerard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-66-69-68-15--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3768-66-66-72-816
    January 16-19The American Express5167-72-67-71-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1569-74-74-70-146
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1766-67-71-68-1244
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2568-66-68-71-1131
    March 6-9Puerto Rico OpenMC67-75-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW