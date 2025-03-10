Ryan Gerard betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Gerard put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 11th in the field at 2.739.

Gerard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.654. He finished 37th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gerard put up his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 10th in the field at 2.310. In that tournament, he finished 25th.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Gerard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.923). That ranked 19th in the field.