Ryan Fox betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

In his last five events, Fox has an average finish of 54th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Fox has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.

Ryan Fox has averaged 317.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Fox is averaging -1.040 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.