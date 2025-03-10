Ryan Fox betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 20: Ryan Fox of New Zealand putts on the 16th hole during the first round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 20, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox looks to fair better in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2024 when he missed the cut.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Fox's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 5-under, over his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Fox last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Fox's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|3/9/2023
|27
|74-68-70-71
|-5
Fox's recent performances
- In his last five events, Fox has an average finish of 54th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Fox has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
- Ryan Fox has averaged 317.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fox is averaging -1.040 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging -0.888 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|310.9
|317.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|65.95%
|68.40%
|Putts Per Round
|110
|29.14
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|15.03%
|14.93%
Fox's best finishes
- Last season Fox took part in 25 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times (72%).
- Last season Fox had his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished fourth with a score of 144-under (two shots back of the winner).
- Fox compiled 377 points last season, which ranked him 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.175
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|0.008
|-0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.232
|0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.181
|-1.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.132
|-0.888
Fox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|69-74-77-75
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|75
|72-68-72-74
|+2
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|68-67-71-74
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|66-64-70-70
|-10
|85
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-72-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-67-76-71
|-3
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|73-73-76-67
|+5
|63
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-73-68-74
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|67-66-68-69
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-72-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|65
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|63
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.