1H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 20: Ryan Fox of New Zealand putts on the 16th hole during the first round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 20, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 20: Ryan Fox of New Zealand putts on the 16th hole during the first round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 20, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Ryan Fox looks to fair better in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2024 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Fox at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Fox's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 5-under, over his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Fox last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Fox's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC69-76+1
    3/9/20232774-68-70-71-5

    Fox's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Fox has an average finish of 54th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Fox has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
    • Ryan Fox has averaged 317.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox is averaging -1.040 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fox is averaging -0.888 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance20310.9317.1
    Greens in Regulation %12765.95%68.40%
    Putts Per Round11029.1428.9
    Par Breakers10124.07%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance12015.03%14.93%

    Fox's best finishes

    • Last season Fox took part in 25 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times (72%).
    • Last season Fox had his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished fourth with a score of 144-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • Fox compiled 377 points last season, which ranked him 106th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1750.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1060.008-0.618
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.2320.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.181-1.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.132-0.888

    Fox's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-70-73-71+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-79+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3869-74-77-75+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic470-66-66-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship7572-68-72-74+25
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3268-67-71-74E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open766-64-70-70-1085
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-72-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-67-76-71-33
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5767-67-70-70-65
    July 18-20The Open Championship2573-73-76-67+563
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-73-68-74-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1167-66-68-69-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-72-68-70-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3470-69-65-69-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6572-70-68-71+1--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6372-66-71-72-34
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-72-2--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

