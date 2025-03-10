Russell Henley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Russell Henley looks to repeat his winning performance from the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his most recent competition when he competes in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Henley's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 3-under, over his last seven appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In 2024, Henley failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Henley's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|3/9/2023
|19
|72-74-66-70
|-6
|3/10/2022
|13
|69-73-72-68
|-6
|3/11/2021
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|3/14/2019
|MC
|73-72
|+1
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has claimed victory once while also posting two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Henley has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner four times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
- Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has an average of 3.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley is averaging 7.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.017 ranks 99th on TOUR this season, and his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley ranks 24th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.502, while he ranks 26th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.99%.
- On the greens, Henley's 0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 14th this season, and his 28.25 putts-per-round average ranks 29th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|182
|287.7
|290.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|26
|71.99%
|70.28%
|Putts Per Round
|29
|28.25
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|7
|28.70%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|64
|12.27%
|12.78%
Henley's best finishes
- Henley has participated in six tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also collected two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times (100%).
- As of now, Henley has accumulated 1194 points, which ranks him second in the FedExCup standings.
Henley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Henley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 3.142. In that event, he finished sixth.
- Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.533. He finished fifth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he put up a 6.372 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.518, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.720) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.017
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.502
|2.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.345
|1.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.644
|3.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.509
|7.247
Henley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|135
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|73-77-74-71
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|68-73-73-67
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|80
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-71-74-75
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-70-72-67
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-73-67-65
|-5
|13
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|5
|69-75-66-69
|-5
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|68-68-73-66
|-5
|106
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-71-70-73
|-4
|156
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|4
|67-71-67-62
|-17
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|69-71-79-70
|+1
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|30
|70-69-68-68
|-17
|32
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-67-68
|-12
|64
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|5
|64-69-71-67
|-17
|288
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|72-71-75-72
|+2
|20
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|6
|63-70-66-70
|-15
|92
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|72-68-67-70
|-11
|700
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
