Russell Henley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Henley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 3.142. In that event, he finished sixth.

Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.533. He finished fifth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he put up a 6.372 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.518, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.