Russell Henley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Russell Henley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Russell Henley looks to repeat his winning performance from the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his most recent competition when he competes in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16.

    Latest odds for Henley at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Henley's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 3-under, over his last seven appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In 2024, Henley failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Henley's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC73-73+2
    3/9/20231972-74-66-70-6
    3/10/20221369-73-72-68-6
    3/11/2021MC75-73+4
    3/14/2019MC73-72+1

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has claimed victory once while also posting two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Henley has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner four times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has an average of 3.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley is averaging 7.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.017 ranks 99th on TOUR this season, and his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley ranks 24th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.502, while he ranks 26th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.99%.
    • On the greens, Henley's 0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 14th this season, and his 28.25 putts-per-round average ranks 29th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance182287.7290.7
    Greens in Regulation %2671.99%70.28%
    Putts Per Round2928.2527.9
    Par Breakers728.70%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance6412.27%12.78%

    Henley's best finishes

    • Henley has participated in six tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also collected two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut six times (100%).
    • As of now, Henley has accumulated 1194 points, which ranks him second in the FedExCup standings.

    Henley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Henley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 3.142. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.533. He finished fifth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he put up a 6.372 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.518, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.720) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0170.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.5022.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.3451.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.6443.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.5097.247

    Henley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open469-69-71-69-10135
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3873-77-74-71+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1267-69-69-68-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1068-73-73-67-3165
    May 16-19PGA Championship2370-69-66-69-1080
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-71-74-75+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-70-72-67-1238
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-73-67-65-513
    July 18-20The Open Championship569-75-66-69-5300
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3068-68-73-66-5106
    August 22-25BMW Championship2270-71-70-73-4156
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship467-71-67-62-170
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1969-71-79-70+1--
    January 2-5The Sentry3070-69-68-68-1732
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-67-68-1264
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am564-69-71-67-17288
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3972-71-75-72+220
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches663-70-66-70-1592
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard172-68-67-70-11700

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

