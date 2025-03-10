Rory McIlroy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rory McIlroy concluded the weekend at 3-under, good for a 15th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 seeking better results.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- McIlroy has played THE PLAYERS Championship seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of 7-under.
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 19th after posting a score of 9-under.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
McIlroy's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|19
|65-73-69-72
|-9
|3/9/2023
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|3/10/2022
|33
|73-73-73-66
|-3
|3/11/2021
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|3/14/2019
|1
|67-65-70-70
|-16
McIlroy's recent performances
- Over his last five events, McIlroy has one win and two top-10 finishes.
- McIlroy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Rory McIlroy has averaged 323.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy is averaging 1.913 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy is averaging 5.597 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.730 last season ranked fourth on TOUR, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranked 66th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McIlroy had a 0.260 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy registered a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a putts-per-round average of 28.39, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 27.54% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|320.2
|323.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|65.70%
|66.39%
|Putts Per Round
|25
|28.39
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|13
|27.54%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|12.72%
|12.78%
McIlroy's best finishes
- McIlroy last season took part in 20 tournaments, picking up two wins with seven top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times (95%).
- Last season McIlroy had two wins, with one of them coming at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he shot 25-under.
- McIlroy earned 2545 points last season, which ranked him third in the FedExCup standings.
McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.117. He finished first in that event.
- McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 7.404 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.934. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.827), which ranked 12th in the field.
- McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.730
|3.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.260
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.248
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.173
|1.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.412
|5.597
McIlroy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|65-73-69-72
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|69-70-72-66
|-11
|190
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-77-71-73
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|67-68-68-74
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-25
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-68-67-65
|-17
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|66-72-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|70-71-73-76
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-72-69-69
|-5
|400
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|5
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|68
|68-73-74-74
|+9
|13
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|11
|70-71-70-71
|-6
|270
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|9
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|0
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|66-70-65-66
|-21
|700
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|56
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|15
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|80
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.