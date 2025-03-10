PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rory McIlroy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    In his most recent competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rory McIlroy concluded the weekend at 3-under, good for a 15th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 seeking better results.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • McIlroy has played THE PLAYERS Championship seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of 7-under.
    • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 19th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    McIlroy's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20241965-73-69-72-9
    3/9/2023MC76-73+5
    3/10/20223373-73-73-66-3
    3/11/2021MC79-75+10
    3/14/2019167-65-70-70-16

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, McIlroy has one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • McIlroy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Rory McIlroy has averaged 323.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy is averaging 1.913 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy is averaging 5.597 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McIlroy .

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.730 last season ranked fourth on TOUR, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranked 66th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McIlroy had a 0.260 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McIlroy registered a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a putts-per-round average of 28.39, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 27.54% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance2320.2323.5
    Greens in Regulation %13465.70%66.39%
    Putts Per Round2528.3928.0
    Par Breakers1327.54%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance2512.72%12.78%

    McIlroy's best finishes

    • McIlroy last season took part in 20 tournaments, picking up two wins with seven top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times (95%).
    • Last season McIlroy had two wins, with one of them coming at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he shot 25-under.
    • McIlroy earned 2545 points last season, which ranked him third in the FedExCup standings.

    McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.117. He finished first in that event.
    • McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 7.404 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.934. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.827), which ranked 12th in the field.
    • McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.7303.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2600.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.2480.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1731.913
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.4125.597

    McIlroy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1965-73-69-72-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open369-70-72-66-11190
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-77-71-73+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3367-68-68-74-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans161-70-64-68-25400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship167-68-67-65-17700
    May 16-19PGA Championship1266-71-68-67-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open466-72-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1570-71-73-76+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open265-72-69-69-5400
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open465-66-67-68-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-75+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition568-69-66-66-15--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6868-73-74-74+913
    August 22-25BMW Championship1170-71-70-71-6270
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship969-69-68-66-120
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am166-70-65-66-21700
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1772-67-74-72-356
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1570-70-73-72-380

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

