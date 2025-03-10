Rory McIlroy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.117. He finished first in that event.

McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 7.404 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.934. He finished fourth in that tournament.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.827), which ranked 12th in the field.