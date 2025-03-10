Robert MacIntyre betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, MacIntyre put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking fourth in the field at 4.593.

MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.332.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 0.976 (he finished 40th in that event).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, MacIntyre recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.291 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.