Robert MacIntyre betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Robert MacIntyre enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after an 11th-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • MacIntyre has missed the cut in his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • MacIntyre missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    MacIntyre's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC74-76+6
    3/11/2021MC74-73+3

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • MacIntyre has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre is averaging -1.284 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 2.351 Strokes Gained: Total.
    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.736 this season, which ranks fifth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 111th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre ranks 44th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.390, while he ranks 23rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.22%.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre's -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 140th this season, and his 29.86 putts-per-round average ranks 173rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111300.1302.6
    Greens in Regulation %2372.22%69.14%
    Putts Per Round17329.8629.6
    Par Breakers4425.25%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance3611.36%12.35%

    MacIntyre's best finishes

    • MacIntyre has played six tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
    • Currently, MacIntyre has 293 points, placing him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, MacIntyre put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking fourth in the field at 4.593.
    • MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.332.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 0.976 (he finished 40th in that event).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, MacIntyre recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.291 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked sixth in the field.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.7363.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3900.854
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green104-0.045-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.366-1.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.7152.351

    MacIntyre's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-70-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-14152
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1364-67-68-72-1331
    May 16-19PGA Championship866-69-66-70-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open164-66-66-68-16500
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1670-62-66-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open167-65-63-67-18500
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-75-72-74+911
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship767-66-70-65-12350
    August 22-25BMW ChampionshipW/D72-71-1--
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1769-71-71-64-90
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge768-71-68-70-11--
    January 2-5The Sentry1570-66-69-66-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5368-68-71-67-66
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-72-70-70-818
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open668-69-65-67-1592
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1174-71-68-71-4115

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

