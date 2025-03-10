Robert MacIntyre betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Robert MacIntyre enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after an 11th-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- MacIntyre has missed the cut in his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- MacIntyre missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
MacIntyre's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|3/11/2021
|MC
|74-73
|+3
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- MacIntyre has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre is averaging -1.284 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 2.351 Strokes Gained: Total.
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.736 this season, which ranks fifth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 111th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre ranks 44th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.390, while he ranks 23rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.22%.
- On the greens, MacIntyre's -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 140th this season, and his 29.86 putts-per-round average ranks 173rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|300.1
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|72.22%
|69.14%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.86
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|44
|25.25%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|11.36%
|12.35%
MacIntyre's best finishes
- MacIntyre has played six tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
- Currently, MacIntyre has 293 points, placing him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, MacIntyre put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking fourth in the field at 4.593.
- MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.332.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 0.976 (he finished 40th in that event).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, MacIntyre recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.291 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked sixth in the field.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.736
|3.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.390
|0.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.045
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.366
|-1.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.715
|2.351
MacIntyre's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-70-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-141
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|64-67-68-72
|-13
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|64-66-66-68
|-16
|500
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|70-62-66-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|67-65-63-67
|-18
|500
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-75-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|7
|67-66-70-65
|-12
|350
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|72-71
|-1
|--
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|69-71-71-64
|-9
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|68-71-68-70
|-11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|70-66-69-66
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|6
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-72-70-70
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-69-65-67
|-15
|92
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|11
|74-71-68-71
|-4
|115
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.