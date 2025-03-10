Rickie Fowler betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Fowler produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.358. In that tournament, he finished 23rd.

Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he posted a 4.045 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he produced a 2.611 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Fowler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.636 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.