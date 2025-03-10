PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Rickie Fowler finished 68th in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, shooting a 2-over on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) .

    Latest odds for Fowler at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last six appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Fowler has an average finish of 47th, and an average score of even-par.
    • Fowler finished 68th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Fowler's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20246874-69-76-71+2
    3/9/20231372-70-68-71-7
    3/11/2021MC77-73+6
    3/14/20194774-67-68-76-3

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Fowler has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Fowler has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Rickie Fowler has averaged 306.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fowler has an average of -0.413 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fowler .

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.180 last season ranked 137th on TOUR, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranked 67th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fowler ranked 124th on TOUR with an average of -0.117 per round. Additionally, he ranked 149th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.01%.
    • On the greens, Fowler's 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 66th on TOUR last season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranked 58th. He broke par 22.01% of the time (158th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121297.7306.5
    Greens in Regulation %14965.01%69.61%
    Putts Per Round5828.7529.3
    Par Breakers15822.01%25.49%
    Bogey Avoidance12315.08%11.44%

    Fowler's best finishes

    • Last season Fowler participated in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 75%.
    • Last season Fowler's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot 17-under and finished fourth in that event.
    • Fowler earned 374 points last season, which ranked him 108th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Fowler produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.358. In that tournament, he finished 23rd.
    • Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he posted a 4.045 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best mark last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he produced a 2.611 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Fowler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.636 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.544) in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.1800.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.1170.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green121-0.049-1.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.136-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.210-0.413

    Fowler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6874-69-76-71+26
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3076-74-71-72+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-71-67-67-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-75-73-71+617
    May 16-19PGA Championship6372-69-69-71-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3770-69-66-76+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-82+14--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2064-69-69-65-1395
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3166-72-67-74-919
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7179-69-74-75+136
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1669-67-67-68-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2366-68-69-68-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP468-64-67-64-17--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1463-73-67E--
    January 16-19The American Express2169-62-71-71-1537
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5368-69-72-73-611
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenW/D74+3--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3977-69-70-74+220
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1864-68-68-72-1243

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

