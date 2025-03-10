Richard Hoey betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.055.

Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.240.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.127.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Hoey recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.051, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).