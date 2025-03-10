PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Richard Hoey betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Richard Hoey enters the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 coming off a 26th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Hoey at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Hoey is playing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Hoey's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hoey has an average finish of 26th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging -3.749 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoey has an average of -0.450 in his past five tournaments.
    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.725 ranks sixth on TOUR this season, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 57th on TOUR with a mark of 0.332.
    • On the greens, Hoey's -1.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 186th this season, and his 30.68 putts-per-round average ranks 188th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34310.7305.4
    Greens in Regulation %973.99%73.02%
    Putts Per Round18830.6831.4
    Par Breakers10323.23%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance13114.14%16.27%

    Hoey's best finishes

    • Hoey is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in seven tournaments).
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Currently, Hoey has 58 points, ranking him 134th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.055.
    • Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.240.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.127.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Hoey recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.051, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Hoey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.7252.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.3321.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.205-0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting186-1.550-3.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.697-0.450

    Hoey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-71-69-78+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1471-71-69-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3369-70-71-68-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-63--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-76+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-70+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-69-68-67-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2667-64-67-71-1532
    July 11-14ISCO Championship264-66-67-69-33104
    July 25-283M Open6770-70-68-75-13
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-65-69-1037
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-66-75-70-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6868-70-72-76-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2166-69-68-67-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open364-66-69-66-19--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-70-68-66-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4567-70-69-73-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1770-66-69-69-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5969-64-70-72-55
    January 16-19The American Express5865-63-74-76-105
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-75+7--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-74E--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2566-69-68-70-1131
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open2667-69-70-68-1418

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

