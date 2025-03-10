Richard Hoey betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Richard Hoey enters the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 coming off a 26th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his most recent tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Hoey is playing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Hoey's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hoey has an average finish of 26th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging -3.749 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoey has an average of -0.450 in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.725 ranks sixth on TOUR this season, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 57th on TOUR with a mark of 0.332.
- On the greens, Hoey's -1.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 186th this season, and his 30.68 putts-per-round average ranks 188th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|310.7
|305.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|73.99%
|73.02%
|Putts Per Round
|188
|30.68
|31.4
|Par Breakers
|103
|23.23%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|14.14%
|16.27%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in seven tournaments).
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Currently, Hoey has 58 points, ranking him 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.055.
- Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.240.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.127.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Hoey recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.051, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Hoey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.725
|2.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.332
|1.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.205
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|186
|-1.550
|-3.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.697
|-0.450
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|67-64-67-71
|-15
|32
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|64-66-67-69
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-65-69
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-66-75-70
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|66-69-68-67
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-66-69-66
|-19
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|67-70-69-73
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|70-66-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|69-64-70-72
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|65-63-74-76
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|25
|66-69-68-70
|-11
|31
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|26
|67-69-70-68
|-14
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.