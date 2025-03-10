PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Beau Hossler betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Beau Hossler enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after a 32nd-place finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Hossler at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Hossler's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 5-under, over his last six appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Hossler's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC71-74+1
    3/9/2023MC76-76+8
    3/10/2022MC71-80+7
    3/11/2021MC74-78+8
    3/14/2019MC70-74E

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Hossler has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Beau Hossler has averaged 300.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has an average of 0.935 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of 0.389 in his past five tournaments.
    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.543 (167th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.9 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 68th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.223, while he ranks 113th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.68%.
    • On the greens, Hossler's 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, and his 28.14 putts-per-round average ranks 22nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance86303.9300.8
    Greens in Regulation %11367.68%68.21%
    Putts Per Round2228.1429.0
    Par Breakers9123.48%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance2610.86%12.35%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Hossler has played six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
    • Currently, Hossler has 153 points, ranking him 74th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 2.359.
    • Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 8.272. In that event, he finished 32nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler posted his best effort this season at The American Express, ranking fourth in the field at 3.245. In that event, he finished 12th.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Hossler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.631, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.194) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.543-2.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.2231.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.2620.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.2860.935
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.2270.389

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic464-69-69-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1470-70-66-66-851
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-66-73-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-67-68-76-84
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-77+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1260-70-71-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship265-64-68-68-41--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-67-66-70-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2370-69-66-66-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5666-69-70-73-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2076-63-67-68-14--
    January 16-19The American Express1266-70-65-70-1757
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1570-73-72-72-146
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6972-70-78-68E6
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3275-63-67-71-823
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-70-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3267-67-70-70-1021

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

