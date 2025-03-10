Beau Hossler betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Beau Hossler enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after a 32nd-place finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Hossler's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 5-under, over his last six appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Hossler's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|3/9/2023
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|3/10/2022
|MC
|71-80
|+7
|3/11/2021
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|3/14/2019
|MC
|70-74
|E
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Hossler has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- Beau Hossler has averaged 300.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has an average of 0.935 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of 0.389 in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.543 (167th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.9 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 68th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.223, while he ranks 113th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.68%.
- On the greens, Hossler's 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, and his 28.14 putts-per-round average ranks 22nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|303.9
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|67.68%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.14
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|91
|23.48%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|10.86%
|12.35%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler has played six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
- Currently, Hossler has 153 points, ranking him 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 2.359.
- Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 8.272. In that event, he finished 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler posted his best effort this season at The American Express, ranking fourth in the field at 3.245. In that event, he finished 12th.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Hossler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.631, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.194) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked 12th in the field.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.543
|-2.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.223
|1.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.262
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.286
|0.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.227
|0.389
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-66-73
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-67-68-76
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|60-70-71-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-64-68-68
|-41
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-67-66-70
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-69-66-66
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|76-63-67-68
|-14
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|57
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|70-73-72-72
|-1
|46
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|69
|72-70-78-68
|E
|6
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|75-63-67-71
|-8
|23
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|32
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.