Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
In his last tournament at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Rasmus Hojgaard concluded the weekend at 9-under, good for a 34th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 seeking an improved score.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In the past five years, this is Hojgaard's first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Hojgaard's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hojgaard has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hojgaard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
- Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 314.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hojgaard has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hojgaard is averaging 0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.0
|314.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.59%
|66.98%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.72
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.07%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.20%
|16.98%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Hojgaard participated in six tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Last season Hojgaard's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open. He shot 13-under and finished 12th in that event.
Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 1.596 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.627.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 2.995 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.415). That ranked 32nd in the field.
- Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.446
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|68-72-73-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|68-63-70-68
|-11
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|60
|74-72-74-75
|+11
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|65-71-70-72
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-67-65-71
|-13
|61
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|69-67-70-69
|-9
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
