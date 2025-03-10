Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 1.596 mark ranked 26th in the field.

Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.627.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 2.995 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.415). That ranked 32nd in the field.