1H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Rafael Campos enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, looking for better results March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Campos at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Campos' first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.00 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Campos' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Campos finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Campos has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Campos is averaging 0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Campos is averaging -3.105 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Campos .

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.920 ranks 181st on TOUR this season, and his 52.4% driving accuracy average ranks 166th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos has a -0.693 average that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos has registered a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 62nd on TOUR, while he ranks 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.76. He has broken par 21.16% of the time (147th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance122298.7297.6
    Greens in Regulation %17063.49%57.87%
    Putts Per Round7928.7628.6
    Par Breakers14721.16%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance13314.29%16.67%

    Campos' best finishes

    • Campos, who has participated in eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut two times.
    • Currently, Campos has 27 points, ranking him 162nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Campos' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Campos put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The American Express, ranking in the field at 0.610. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.580 mark ranked in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.465 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.070). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 34th in that event.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee181-0.920-1.955
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.693-1.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green179-0.532-0.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.2690.804
    Average Strokes Gained: Total179-1.877-3.105

    Campos' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-73+11--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-76+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1468-68-70-69-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-1342
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-67-69-63-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3073-70-70-67-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-67-75-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-77+8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship170-65-62-68-19--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 2-5The Sentry5772-72-71-73-410
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC68-71-75-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-79+9--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3469-67-71-68-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC80-76+12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

