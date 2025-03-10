Rafael Campos betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Campos put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The American Express, ranking in the field at 0.610. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.580 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.465 mark ranked in the field.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.070). That ranked 11th in the field.