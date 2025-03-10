Rafael Campos betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, looking for better results March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In the past five years, this is Campos' first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.00 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Campos' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Campos finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Campos has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging 0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Campos is averaging -3.105 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.920 ranks 181st on TOUR this season, and his 52.4% driving accuracy average ranks 166th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos has a -0.693 average that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos has registered a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 62nd on TOUR, while he ranks 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.76. He has broken par 21.16% of the time (147th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|122
|298.7
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|63.49%
|57.87%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.76
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|147
|21.16%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|14.29%
|16.67%
Campos' best finishes
- Campos, who has participated in eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut two times.
- Currently, Campos has 27 points, ranking him 162nd in the FedExCup standings.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campos put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The American Express, ranking in the field at 0.610. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.580 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.465 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.070). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-0.920
|-1.955
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.693
|-1.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|179
|-0.532
|-0.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.269
|0.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|179
|-1.877
|-3.105
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|73-70-70-67
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-67-75-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|70-65-62-68
|-19
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|57
|72-72-71-73
|-4
|10
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-75
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|69-67-71-68
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|80-76
|+12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.