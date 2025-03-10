Peter Malnati betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
After he placed 68th in this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last five appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Malnati has an average finish of 57th, and an average score of 1-over.
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 68th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Malnati's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|3/9/2023
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|3/10/2022
|46
|70-75-72-70
|-1
|3/11/2021
|MC
|76-70
|+2
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Malnati has an average finish of 59th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Malnati has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
- Peter Malnati has averaged 304.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has an average of -1.633 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Malnati has an average of -2.305 in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.654, which ranks 173rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.9 yards) ranks 114th, and his 51.7% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 185th on TOUR, putting up an average of -1.338, while he ranks 186th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.58%.
- On the greens, Malnati's -0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 166th this season, and his 28.29 putts-per-round average ranks 34th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|299.9
|304.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|186
|60.58%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.29
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|147
|21.16%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|14.81%
|12.96%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- Currently, Malnati sits 170th in the FedExCup standings with 22 points.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.221 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 1.978 mark ranked 31st in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.940 (he finished 49th in that tournament).
- At The Sentry in January 2025, Malnati delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.902, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
- Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 49th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 49th.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.654
|-0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|185
|-1.338
|-2.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.786
|2.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.619
|-1.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|178
|-1.826
|-2.305
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-19
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|72-73-74-75
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|70
|73-68-73-69
|+3
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-69-71-77
|-1
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|67-72-70-72
|+1
|20
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|53
|74-64-73-73
|-8
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-68-71
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-70-66-74
|-5
|7
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|68
|70-68-71-73
|-2
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.