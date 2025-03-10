Peter Malnati betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.221 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 1.978 mark ranked 31st in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.940 (he finished 49th in that tournament).

At The Sentry in January 2025, Malnati delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.902, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.