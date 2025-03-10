PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Peter Malnati betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Betting Profile

    After he placed 68th in this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, March 13-16.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last five appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Malnati has an average finish of 57th, and an average score of 1-over.
    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 68th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Malnati's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20246870-73-66-81+2
    3/9/2023MC72-76+4
    3/10/20224670-75-72-70-1
    3/11/2021MC76-70+2

    Malnati's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Malnati has an average finish of 59th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Malnati has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Peter Malnati has averaged 304.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has an average of -1.633 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Malnati has an average of -2.305 in his past five tournaments.
    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.654, which ranks 173rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.9 yards) ranks 114th, and his 51.7% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 185th on TOUR, putting up an average of -1.338, while he ranks 186th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.58%.
    • On the greens, Malnati's -0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 166th this season, and his 28.29 putts-per-round average ranks 34th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114299.9304.0
    Greens in Regulation %18660.58%59.26%
    Putts Per Round3428.2928.0
    Par Breakers14721.16%20.00%
    Bogey Avoidance14814.81%12.96%

    Malnati's best finishes

    • Malnati has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
    • Currently, Malnati sits 170th in the FedExCup standings with 22 points.

    Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.221 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 1.978 mark ranked 31st in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.940 (he finished 49th in that tournament).
    • At The Sentry in January 2025, Malnati delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.902, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
    • Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 49th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 49th.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.654-0.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green185-1.338-2.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.7862.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.619-1.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Total178-1.826-2.305

    Malnati's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-67-71-70-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-62-71-1916
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6673-72-80-73+147
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-69-73-67+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3372-73-74-75+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship7073-68-73-69+36
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-69-71-77-13
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5967-72-70-72+120
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-67-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-74+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 2-5The Sentry5374-64-73-73-811
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC77-73+10--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-68-71-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-77+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4969-70-66-74-57
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld6870-68-71-73-23
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-70+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

