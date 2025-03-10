PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Patton Kizzire of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Patton Kizzire of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course March 13-16, Patton Kizzire will aim to build upon his last performance at THE PLAYERS Championship. In 2023, he shot 1-over and finished 65th at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Kizzire at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last six trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Kizzire has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 50th.
    • In 2023, Kizzire finished 65th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Kizzire's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/9/20236574-71-74-70+1
    3/10/20222268-76-72-67-5
    3/11/20213570-69-72-74-3
    3/14/20197971-70-79+4

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kizzire is averaging -1.257 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kizzire has an average of -0.772 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kizzire .

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.181 (138th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.0 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire ranks 113th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.075, while he ranks 72nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.63%.
    • On the greens, Kizzire's -0.771 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 175th this season, while he averages 28.60 putts per round (61st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance164293.0305.2
    Greens in Regulation %7269.63%67.68%
    Putts Per Round6128.6028.7
    Par Breakers4525.19%24.75%
    Bogey Avoidance10813.33%14.65%

    Kizzire's best finishes

    • Kizzire, who has participated in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 16.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
    • With 19 points, Kizzire currently sits 175th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kizzire posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 0.636. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Kizzire produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The American Express, ranking in the field at 2.908. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 3.327 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.078 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.231) at The American Express in January 2025, a performance that ranked him in the field.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.181-0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.075-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.4980.903
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.771-1.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.529-0.772

    Kizzire's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-66-74-67-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-1365
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2469-66-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1070-65-67-68-1438
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2069-69-69-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5066-67-71-73-115
    July 25-283M OpenMC76-73+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship166-65-67-70-20--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-68-70-67-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4366-71-66-71-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-72E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6671-69-73-70+1--
    January 2-5The Sentry4070-69-67-72-1419
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-67-70-7--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW