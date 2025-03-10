Patton Kizzire betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Patton Kizzire of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
When he takes the course March 13-16, Patton Kizzire will aim to build upon his last performance at THE PLAYERS Championship. In 2023, he shot 1-over and finished 65th at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last six trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Kizzire has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 50th.
- In 2023, Kizzire finished 65th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Kizzire's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/9/2023
|65
|74-71-74-70
|+1
|3/10/2022
|22
|68-76-72-67
|-5
|3/11/2021
|35
|70-69-72-74
|-3
|3/14/2019
|79
|71-70-79
|+4
Kizzire's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Kizzire has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Kizzire is averaging -1.257 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kizzire has an average of -0.772 in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.181 (138th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.0 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire ranks 113th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.075, while he ranks 72nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.63%.
- On the greens, Kizzire's -0.771 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 175th this season, while he averages 28.60 putts per round (61st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|293.0
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|69.63%
|67.68%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.60
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|45
|25.19%
|24.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|108
|13.33%
|14.65%
Kizzire's best finishes
- Kizzire, who has participated in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 16.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- With 19 points, Kizzire currently sits 175th in the FedExCup standings.
Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kizzire posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 0.636. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Kizzire produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The American Express, ranking in the field at 2.908. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 3.327 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.078 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.231) at The American Express in January 2025, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.181
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.075
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.498
|0.903
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.771
|-1.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.529
|-0.772
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-136
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
|38
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|69-69-69-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|50
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|1
|66-65-67-70
|-20
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-68-70-67
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|66-71-66-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|66
|71-69-73-70
|+1
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|70-69-67-72
|-14
|19
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-70
|-7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
