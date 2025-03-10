Patton Kizzire betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Kizzire posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 0.636. In that event, he missed the cut.

Kizzire produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The American Express, ranking in the field at 2.908. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 3.327 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.078 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.