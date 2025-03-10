PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Patrick Rodgers of the United States chips on the 14th green during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Patrick Rodgers of the United States chips on the 14th green during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers will appear in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after a 22nd-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Rodgers' average finish has been 71st, and his average score 3-over, over his last seven appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Rodgers missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Rodgers' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC72-73+1
    3/9/2023MC73-75+4
    3/10/2022MC73-74+3
    3/11/20216574-70-73-74+3
    3/14/20197772-70-76+2

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 1.927 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 2.954 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.184 (68th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.3 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers has a 0.014 average that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers' -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 113th this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 94th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64305.3304.3
    Greens in Regulation %13166.84%63.58%
    Putts Per Round9428.8828.0
    Par Breakers13421.70%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance7212.50%12.04%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • Although Rodgers hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 77.8%.
    • Rodgers, who has 498 points, currently ranks 23rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 4.331 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.669. He finished 25th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers put up his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.580.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.223, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 18th in that event).
    • Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.311) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1840.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1010.014-0.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green620.1610.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.0711.927
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2882.954

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-67-67-76-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-68-70-68-1218
    July 25-283M Open3765-73-69-70-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-63-70-71-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-71-69-67-480
    September 12-15Procore Championship3772-68-73-69-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1168-69-67-65-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6768-73-71-70+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2471-67-67-70-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship966-71-65-70-12--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1765-70-70-67-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 16-19The American Express7072-67-68-75-63
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5671-71-76-76+65
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2270-66-75-67-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC76-71+5--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational369-71-68-71-9338
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld2567-68-66-72-1131
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1867-69-66-70-1243
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2274-74-70-70E40

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

