Patrick Rodgers betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 4.331 mark ranked sixth in the field.

Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.669. He finished 25th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers put up his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.580.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.223, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 18th in that event).