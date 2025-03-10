Patrick Rodgers betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Patrick Rodgers will appear in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after a 22nd-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Rodgers' average finish has been 71st, and his average score 3-over, over his last seven appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Rodgers missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Rodgers' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|3/9/2023
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|3/10/2022
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|3/11/2021
|65
|74-70-73-74
|+3
|3/14/2019
|77
|72-70-76
|+2
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 1.927 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 2.954 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.184 (68th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.3 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers has a 0.014 average that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers' -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 113th this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 94th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|305.3
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|66.84%
|63.58%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|28.88
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|134
|21.70%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|72
|12.50%
|12.04%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Although Rodgers hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 77.8%.
- Rodgers, who has 498 points, currently ranks 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 4.331 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.669. He finished 25th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers put up his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.580.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.223, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 18th in that event).
- Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.311) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.184
|0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.014
|-0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|62
|0.161
|0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.071
|1.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.288
|2.954
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|65-73-69-70
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-63-70-71
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-4
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|72-68-73-69
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-69-67-65
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|71-67-67-70
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|65-70-70-67
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|70
|72-67-68-75
|-6
|3
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-71-76-76
|+6
|5
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|70-66-75-67
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|3
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|338
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|67-68-66-72
|-11
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|18
|67-69-66-70
|-12
|43
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|22
|74-74-70-70
|E
|40
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.