1H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 54th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Fishburn is competing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Fishburn has an average finish of 51st.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Fishburn has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Patrick Fishburn has averaged 308.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging -1.806 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fishburn has an average of -1.720 in his past five tournaments.
    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005, which ranks 102nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.0 yards) ranks 42nd, and his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn has a -0.100 average that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 68.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn has registered a -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 23.28% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance42309.0308.5
    Greens in Regulation %9568.78%69.44%
    Putts Per Round11729.1029.6
    Par Breakers10123.28%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance16315.34%17.46%

    Fishburn's best finishes

    • Although Fishburn hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Fishburn, who has 100 points, currently sits 103rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.258. He finished 48th in that tournament.
    • Fishburn produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 29th in the field with a mark of 2.044.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.609 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Fishburn delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.039, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.005-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.1000.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.215-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.270-1.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.150-1.720

    Fishburn's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-69-69-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-13973
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2073-66-66-68-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2572-67-69-70-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC65-74-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1566-69-67-68-1831
    July 25-283M Open671-67-63-70-1392
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship368-65-70-71-14--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-69-70-71-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3468-65-70-70-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3771-70-66-67-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1270-68-67-67-16--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic867-64-69-69-13--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii665-65-68-69-1389
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-69-74-1--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-71+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC72-70E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC65-77E--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4867-70-67-73-78
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open5467-71-72-68-104

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

