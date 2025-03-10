Patrick Fishburn betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 54th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Fishburn is competing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Fishburn's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Fishburn has an average finish of 51st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Fishburn has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
- Patrick Fishburn has averaged 308.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging -1.806 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fishburn has an average of -1.720 in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005, which ranks 102nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.0 yards) ranks 42nd, and his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn has a -0.100 average that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 68.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn has registered a -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 23.28% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|42
|309.0
|308.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|68.78%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.10
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|101
|23.28%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|15.34%
|17.46%
Fishburn's best finishes
- Although Fishburn hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Fishburn, who has 100 points, currently sits 103rd in the FedExCup standings.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.258. He finished 48th in that tournament.
- Fishburn produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 29th in the field with a mark of 2.044.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.609 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Fishburn delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.039, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.005
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.100
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.215
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.270
|-1.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.150
|-1.720
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-139
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|15
|66-69-67-68
|-18
|31
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|71-67-63-70
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|3
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-69-70-71
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|68-65-70-70
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|71-70-66-67
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|12
|70-68-67-67
|-16
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-64-69-69
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|65-65-68-69
|-13
|89
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-74
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|65-77
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|67-70-67-73
|-7
|8
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|54
|67-71-72-68
|-10
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.