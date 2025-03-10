Patrick Fishburn betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.258. He finished 48th in that tournament.

Fishburn produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 29th in the field with a mark of 2.044.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.609 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Fishburn delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.039, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.