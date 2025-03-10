Patrick Cantlay betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay shot 2-over and took 68th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last seven trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Cantlay has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
- Cantlay finished 68th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Cantlay's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|68
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|3/9/2023
|19
|72-70-68-72
|-6
|3/10/2022
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|3/11/2021
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|3/14/2019
|MC
|75-71
|+2
Cantlay's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Cantlay has finished in the top five twice.
- Over his last five events, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging 1.189 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Cantlay is averaging 3.852 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.187 last season, which ranked 61st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranked 73rd, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranked 90th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cantlay sported a 0.024 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 171st with a 63.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay's 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 53rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.03 putts-per-round average ranked 10th. He broke par 27.78% of the time (11th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|302.7
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|63.08%
|72.50%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.03
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|11
|27.78%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|15.73%
|13.33%
Cantlay's best finishes
- Cantlay last season took part in 20 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 95% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Cantlay's best performance came at the RBC Heritage. He shot 15-under and finished third in that event.
- Cantlay collected 1780 points last season, ranking 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 3.141 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.487 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.170). That ranked second in the field.
- Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.187
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.024
|1.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.218
|0.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.234
|1.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.664
|3.852
Cantlay's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|6
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-75-70-76
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|338
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|73-72-72-69
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|65-71-70-70
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-65-64-65
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|73-68-75-73
|+5
|63
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|72-67-66-66
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|71-68-72-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|69-70-71-67
|-7
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|67-71-71-72
|-7
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|74-64-65-68
|-21
|63
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|5
|68-64-66-70
|-20
|105
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|66-70-73-70
|-9
|24
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|74-70-68-68
|-8
|250
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31
|71-74-75-69
|+1
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.