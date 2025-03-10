PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay shot 2-over and took 68th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Cantlay has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • Cantlay finished 68th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Cantlay's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20246872-70-73-75+2
    3/9/20231972-70-68-72-6
    3/10/2022MC72-77+5
    3/11/2021MC74-75+5
    3/14/2019MC75-71+2

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Cantlay has finished in the top five twice.
    • Over his last five events, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging 1.189 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Cantlay is averaging 3.852 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cantlay .

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.187 last season, which ranked 61st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranked 73rd, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranked 90th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cantlay sported a 0.024 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 171st with a 63.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay's 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 53rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.03 putts-per-round average ranked 10th. He broke par 27.78% of the time (11th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73302.7300.4
    Greens in Regulation %17163.08%72.50%
    Putts Per Round1028.0328.5
    Par Breakers1127.78%29.17%
    Bogey Avoidance14015.73%13.33%

    Cantlay's best finishes

    • Cantlay last season took part in 20 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 95% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Cantlay's best performance came at the RBC Heritage. He shot 15-under and finished third in that event.
    • Cantlay collected 1780 points last season, ranking 11th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 3.141 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.487 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.170). That ranked second in the field.
    • Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1870.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.0241.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2180.972
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.2341.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6643.852

    Cantlay's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6872-70-73-75+26
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-75-70-76+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage367-66-68-68-15338
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2365-67-68-70-189
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2973-72-72-69+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5370-68-73-68-510
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 13-16U.S. Open365-71-70-70-4338
    June 20-23Travelers Championship568-65-64-65-18263
    July 18-20The Open Championship2573-68-75-73+563
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1272-67-66-66-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship1371-68-72-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1769-70-71-67-70
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1167-71-71-72-7--
    January 2-5The Sentry1574-64-65-68-2163
    January 16-19The American Express568-64-66-70-20105
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3366-70-73-70-924
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational574-70-68-68-8250
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3171-74-75-69+130

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW