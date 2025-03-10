Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Nicolai Hojgaard will compete in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after an 18th-place finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Hojgaard has played THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 5-over and missing the cut.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Hojgaard's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|73-76
|+5
Hojgaard's recent performances
- Hojgaard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hojgaard has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 312.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 2.303 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hojgaard is averaging 4.266 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hojgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.013 (107th) last season, while his average driving distance of 309.1 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hojgaard ranked 30th on TOUR with an average of 0.359 per round. Additionally, he ranked 146th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.11%.
- On the greens, Hojgaard registered a -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 144th on TOUR, while he ranked 160th with a putts-per-round average of 29.58. He broke par 21.93% of the time (162nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|309.1
|312.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|65.11%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.58
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|162
|21.93%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|16.47%
|8.64%
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Hojgaard teed off in 19 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times (68.4%).
- Last season Hojgaard's best performance came when he shot 14-under and finished seventh at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition.
- Hojgaard placed 82nd in the FedExCup standings with 532 points last season.
Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.568 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 75th in that event.
- Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking third in the field at 6.468. In that event, he finished 39th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard posted his best mark last season at the Wyndham Championship, ranking in the field at 1.598. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.072), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|0.013
|-1.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.359
|3.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.316
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.231
|2.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.176
|4.266
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-73-74-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|67-73-74-76
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|70-71-68-73
|-2
|6
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-69-72-68
|-3
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-69-74-74
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|66
|71-65-73-75
|-4
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|66-66-68-72
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|69-75-75-77
|+12
|6
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|7
|70-70-62-68
|-14
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|66-71-69-71
|-7
|17
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|8
|69-66-66-67
|-16
|85
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|18
|68-68-67-69
|-12
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
