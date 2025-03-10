Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Hojgaard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Hojgaard has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.

In terms of driving distance, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 312.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 2.303 Strokes Gained: Putting.