1H AGO

Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Nicolai Hojgaard will compete in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after an 18th-place finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Hojgaard at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Hojgaard has played THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 5-over and missing the cut.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hojgaard's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC73-76+5

    Hojgaard's recent performances

    • Hojgaard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hojgaard has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 312.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 2.303 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hojgaard is averaging 4.266 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hojgaard .

    Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hojgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.013 (107th) last season, while his average driving distance of 309.1 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hojgaard ranked 30th on TOUR with an average of 0.359 per round. Additionally, he ranked 146th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.11%.
    • On the greens, Hojgaard registered a -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 144th on TOUR, while he ranked 160th with a putts-per-round average of 29.58. He broke par 21.93% of the time (162nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance26309.1312.6
    Greens in Regulation %14665.11%59.26%
    Putts Per Round16029.5829.1
    Par Breakers16221.93%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance15216.47%8.64%

    Hojgaard's best finishes

    • Hojgaard teed off in 19 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times (68.4%).
    • Last season Hojgaard's best performance came when he shot 14-under and finished seventh at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition.
    • Hojgaard placed 82nd in the FedExCup standings with 532 points last season.

    Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.568 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 75th in that event.
    • Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking third in the field at 6.468. In that event, he finished 39th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard posted his best mark last season at the Wyndham Championship, ranking in the field at 1.598. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.072), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1070.013-1.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3593.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.3160.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.2312.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.1764.266

    Hojgaard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7572-73-74-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1667-73-74-76+2113
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    May 16-19PGA Championship6870-71-68-73-26
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-77+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3568-69-72-68-318
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-69-74-74+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6671-65-73-75-44
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3966-66-68-72-814
    July 18-20The Open Championship6669-75-75-77+126
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition770-70-62-68-14--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3666-71-69-71-717
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld869-66-66-67-1685
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1868-68-67-69-1243

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

