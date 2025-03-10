PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nick Taylor betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Nick Taylor looks to improve upon his 26th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Taylor's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 3-under, over his last five appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 26th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Taylor's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20242666-68-76-70-8
    3/9/2023MC74-75+5
    3/11/20214870-74-72-71-1
    3/14/20191673-69-69-67-10

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Nick Taylor has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has an average of 1.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging 4.618 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.010 this season (106th on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.9 yards) ranks 176th, while his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks third on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 1.029. Additionally, he ranks 11th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.61%.
    • On the greens, Taylor's 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 75th this season, while he averages 28.89 putts per round (99th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance176289.9291.5
    Greens in Regulation %1173.61%70.83%
    Putts Per Round9928.8928.6
    Par Breakers2426.19%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance5011.71%13.06%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has collected one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut seven times (100%).
    • Currently, Taylor has 807 points, ranking him ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Taylor put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 30th in the field at 0.873. In that event, he finished first.
    • Taylor put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 5.861. In that event, he finished first.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at The American Express, where his 1.843 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.394, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.794) at The American Express in January 2025. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.010-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green31.0293.961
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.120-0.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.1691.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Total191.0684.618

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2666-68-76-70-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-74-75-70+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-81+14--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-70-69-71-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-2146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-69-75-75+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4268-73-65-67-718
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5765-71-69-69-65
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3070-73-68-69-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC63-74-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6568-68-70-77+316
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2569-67-66-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5468-69-71-72-4--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3368-67-71-67-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    January 2-5The Sentry4873-73-66-69-1114
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii166-68-65-65-38500
    January 16-19The American Express1265-66-73-67-1757
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3368-69-72-70-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2570-66-70-69-931
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational974-71-69-68-6152
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3175-72-69-73+130

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

