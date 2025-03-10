Nick Taylor betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Nick Taylor looks to improve upon his 26th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Taylor's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 3-under, over his last five appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 26th after posting a score of 8-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Taylor's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|3/9/2023
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|3/11/2021
|48
|70-74-72-71
|-1
|3/14/2019
|16
|73-69-69-67
|-10
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- Nick Taylor has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has an average of 1.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging 4.618 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.010 this season (106th on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.9 yards) ranks 176th, while his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks third on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 1.029. Additionally, he ranks 11th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.61%.
- On the greens, Taylor's 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 75th this season, while he averages 28.89 putts per round (99th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|176
|289.9
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|73.61%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|99
|28.89
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|24
|26.19%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|11.71%
|13.06%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has collected one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut seven times (100%).
- Currently, Taylor has 807 points, ranking him ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Taylor put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 30th in the field at 0.873. In that event, he finished first.
- Taylor put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 5.861. In that event, he finished first.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at The American Express, where his 1.843 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.394, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.794) at The American Express in January 2025. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.010
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|1.029
|3.961
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.120
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.169
|1.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|1.068
|4.618
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|68-73-65-67
|-7
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|65-71-69-69
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-73-68-69
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|63-74
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|68-68-70-77
|+3
|16
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-67-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|68-69-71-72
|-4
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|48
|73-73-66-69
|-11
|14
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|66-68-65-65
|-38
|500
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|65-66-73-67
|-17
|57
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|68-69-72-70
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|70-66-70-69
|-9
|31
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|74-71-69-68
|-6
|152
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31
|75-72-69-73
|+1
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.