Nick Taylor betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Taylor put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 30th in the field at 0.873. In that event, he finished first.

Taylor put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 5.861. In that event, he finished first.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at The American Express, where his 1.843 mark ranked 10th in the field.

At The American Express in January 2025, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.394, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.