Nick Dunlap betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Nick Dunlap looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship .
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Dunlap missed the cut in his only recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Dunlap's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|77-70
|+3
Dunlap's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Dunlap has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Dunlap has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Dunlap has averaged 304.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Dunlap is averaging 1.620 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging -0.765 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.279 this season (186th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.9 yards) ranks 114th, while his 49.7% driving accuracy average ranks 179th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 53rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.351.
- On the greens, Dunlap has registered a 0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR, while he ranks 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.62. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (119th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|299.9
|304.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|67.52%
|62.35%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.62
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|119
|22.22%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|11.11%
|13.27%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Although Dunlap has not won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Currently, Dunlap has 162 points, placing him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he posted a -2.124 mark, which ranked him 49th in the field. He finished 55th in that event.
- Dunlap produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.550.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.620.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.636, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|186
|-1.279
|-4.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.351
|1.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.184
|0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.446
|1.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.298
|-0.765
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-73-70-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|66
|68-70-73-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-67-71
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-65-66-69
|-13
|420
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|31
|69-72-70-77
|E
|103
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|68-73-70-76
|-1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|16
|65-76-64
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|55
|76-70-68-71
|-7
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-71-68
|-13
|18
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-72-74
|-5
|8
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|70-70-71-69
|-4
|5
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|71-70-74-70
|-3
|56
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.