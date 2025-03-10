Nick Dunlap betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he posted a -2.124 mark, which ranked him 49th in the field. He finished 55th in that event.

Dunlap produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.550.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.620.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.636, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).