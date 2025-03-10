PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nick Dunlap looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge when he tees off in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, for the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship .

    Latest odds for Dunlap at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Dunlap missed the cut in his only recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Dunlap's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC77-70+3

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Dunlap has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Dunlap has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Dunlap has averaged 304.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Dunlap is averaging 1.620 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging -0.765 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Dunlap .

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.279 this season (186th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.9 yards) ranks 114th, while his 49.7% driving accuracy average ranks 179th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 53rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.351.
    • On the greens, Dunlap has registered a 0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR, while he ranks 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.62. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (119th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114299.9304.9
    Greens in Regulation %11767.52%62.35%
    Putts Per Round6728.6228.0
    Par Breakers11922.22%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance2911.11%13.27%

    Dunlap's best finishes

    • Although Dunlap has not won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Currently, Dunlap has 162 points, placing him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he posted a -2.124 mark, which ranked him 49th in the field. He finished 55th in that event.
    • Dunlap produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.550.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.620.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.636, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee186-1.279-4.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.3511.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.1840.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.4461.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.298-0.765

    Dunlap's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1168-71-63-69-965
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6975-73-68-74+66
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3066-67-67-70-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2469-72-72-72+170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-73-70-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6668-70-73-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-67-71-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-75+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship567-65-66-69-13420
    August 22-25BMW Championship3169-72-70-77E103
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-66-70-68-15--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1668-73-70-76-1--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1665-76-64E--
    January 2-5The Sentry5576-70-68-71-711
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1068-67-67-66-1264
    January 16-19The American Express3467-69-71-68-1318
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-72-74-58
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5770-70-71-69-45
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1771-70-74-70-356
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-80+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

