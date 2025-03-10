Nate Lashley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Nate Lashley of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
After he placed 13th in this tournament in 2024, Nate Lashley has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Lashley has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of 2-under.
- In 2024, Lashley finished 13th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Lashley's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|3/9/2023
|60
|69-71-73-75
|E
|3/11/2021
|71
|74-69-75-76
|+6
Lashley's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Lashley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nate Lashley has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Lashley has an average of -1.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging -3.697 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.401, which ranks 160th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranks 93rd, and his 52.6% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley sports a -0.159 average that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 67.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lashley's -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 163rd on TOUR this season, and his 30.14 putts-per-round average ranks 181st. He has broken par 17.46% of the time (186th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|303.3
|292.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|119
|67.46%
|62.78%
|Putts Per Round
|181
|30.14
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|186
|17.46%
|17.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|12.70%
|15.56%
Lashley's best finishes
- Lashley has played six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut one time.
- Currently, Lashley has 16 points, ranking him 179th in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lashley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 29th in the field at 1.167.
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he posted a 1.543 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.969.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.377, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.808) at The American Express in January 2025, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.401
|-1.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.159
|-0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.155
|-0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.601
|-1.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.315
|-3.697
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-14
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|71-69-72-66
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|67-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|61
|68-68-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-72-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|55
|68-70-75-68
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|67-69-68-68
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
