1H AGO

Nate Lashley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Nate Lashley of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Nate Lashley of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    After he placed 13th in this tournament in 2024, Nate Lashley has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, March 13-16.

    Latest odds for Lashley at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Lashley has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of 2-under.
    • In 2024, Lashley finished 13th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Lashley's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20241368-70-67-72-11
    3/9/20236069-71-73-75E
    3/11/20217174-69-75-76+6

    Lashley's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Lashley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nate Lashley has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lashley has an average of -1.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging -3.697 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.401, which ranks 160th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranks 93rd, and his 52.6% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley sports a -0.159 average that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 67.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lashley's -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 163rd on TOUR this season, and his 30.14 putts-per-round average ranks 181st. He has broken par 17.46% of the time (186th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93303.3292.7
    Greens in Regulation %11967.46%62.78%
    Putts Per Round18130.1429.4
    Par Breakers18617.46%17.78%
    Bogey Avoidance8512.70%15.56%

    Lashley's best finishes

    • Lashley has played six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut one time.
    • Currently, Lashley has 16 points, ranking him 179th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lashley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 29th in the field at 1.167.
    • Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he posted a 1.543 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.969.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.377, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.808) at The American Express in January 2025, a performance that ranked him in the field.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.401-1.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.159-0.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.155-0.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.601-1.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.315-3.697

    Lashley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-142
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4271-69-72-66-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5967-69-67-74-35
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5569-69-72-68-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6168-68-71-72-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-72-65-70-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1670-66-63-71-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5568-70-75-68-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3767-69-68-68-816
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-69-68-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D74+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC76-73+7--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

