Nate Lashley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Lashley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 29th in the field at 1.167.

Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he posted a 1.543 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.969.

At The American Express in January 2025, Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.377, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.